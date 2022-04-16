'I'm Driving The Ball Around 400 Yards' - World Heavyweight Champion Tyson Fury

Golf Monthly Newsletter Golf tips and expert instruction, golf club reviews and the latest golf equipment. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Golf Monthly. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Tyson Fury is one of the best boxers the UK has ever produced, with the 6' 9" behemoth a former undisputed world champion and the current WBC world heavyweight champion.

At the time of writing, he is ranked as the top heavyweight in the world and has a 31-0-1 record to show. However, it's Fury's work away from the ring that has caught the eye of us golfers, with the 33-year-old claiming to use golf to help with his up-coming mega fight with fellow Briton, Dillian Whyte.

Fury's last fight was an 11th round KO of Deontay Wilder in October 2021 (Image credit: Getty Images)

The Gypsy King stated that: “I've been playing a lot of golf in Morecambe with trainer, SugarHill, to prepare for this fight and that has really improved my right hand and putting my shoulder really into my shots.

“I'm driving the ball around 400 yards and I think it really has helped. I hit around 200 balls a day as part of my training, we do loads of different things to spice things up.”

I'm certainly not going to argue the truth of a 400 yard drive, especially as Fury has 22 KOs and TKOs on his record! However, looking at the video below, there may be some truth in the statement, with the Gypsy King a big fan of the game of golf.

Fury will defend his heavyweight championship at Wembley Stadium on the 23rd April in what could be his last ever fight as he takes on Whyte in an all-British heavyweight blockbuster.

Back in October 2021, the Gypsy King stopped Deontay Wilder in stunning fashion as he defended his WBC title. The fight is also Fury's first on home soil since August 2018, where he defeated Francesco Pianeta in Belfast. His last five bouts have all taken place in the United States.