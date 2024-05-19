‘I’ll Probably Rue That’ – Rory McIlroy Reflects On Latest Major Disappointment
The Northern Irishman's wait for an elusive fifth Major continues...
Rory McIlroy was left rueing a stone-cold putter on Saturday as his bid to end his decade-long Major drought unravelled at Valhalla.
The Northern Irishman came into the PGA Championship on the back of a stunning victory at Quail Hollow that had many tipping him to finally land a fifth Major that has eluded him for so long.
The omens were certainly on his side. His last success in one of golf’s four marquee events came back in 2014 at the Kentucky venue when he lifted the Wanamaker Trophy under near darkness, but he couldn’t repeat the feat this week.
An opening 66 had him in position but a level-par 71 on Friday saw him lose ground before a disappointing back nine on Saturday further halted his momentum.
A closing 67 featured seven birdies but McIlroy will have to wait until next month’s US Open at Pinehurst for his next crack at Major glory.
Asked about his week, he said: “Obviously started the week well, and then I've obviously played decent over the weekend. As I said, that sort of six-hole stretch on the back nine yesterday, not being able to hole any putts, I'll probably rue that.
“Then the 71 on Friday, as well, was obviously not what I was looking for. Obviously put myself too far back.”
Despite the disappointment, McIlroy is optimistic about the state of his game. After losing form in the early part of the year following his win at the Dubai Desert Classic, doubles success with Shane Lowry at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans seemed to spark the World No. 2 back into life.
“Yeah, I'm feeling good about that [his game],” he added. “I've been on a big stretch of golf here. I think this was my sixth event in seven weeks. I've got a week off and then I'm playing another four in a row.
“I'm feeling good about my game. I feel like things are sort of clicking more, especially after the win in New Orleans. Obviously played well last week in Charlotte. Have a week here to sort of reset and try to get going again.”
A lifelong golf fan, Andy graduated in 2019 with a degree in Sports Journalism and got his first role in the industry as the Instruction Editor for National Club Golfer. From there, he decided to go freelance and now covers a variety of topics for Golf Monthly.
Andy took up the game at the age of seven and even harboured ambitions of a career in the professional ranks for a spell. That didn’t pan out, but he still enjoys his weekend golf at Royal Troon and holds a scratch handicap. As a side note, he's made five holes-in-one and could quite possibly be Retief Goosen’s biggest fan.
As well as the above, some of Andy's work has featured on websites such as goal.com, dailyrecord.co.uk, and theopen.com.
What's in Andy's bag?
Driver: Callaway Mavrik Sub-Zero (9°)
3-wood: TaylorMade Stealth 2 Plus (15°)
Driving iron: Titleist U500 (17°)
Irons: Mizuno mp32 (4-PW)
Wedges: Titleist Vokey SM9 (50°, 54° and 58°)
Putter: Titleist Scotty Cameron Newport 2.5
Ball: TaylorMade TP5x
By Matt Cradock Published
