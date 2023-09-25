'I’d Love Nothing More' - Matt Fitzpatrick On Prospect Of Brother Alex Making Ryder Cup Team
Alex Fitzpatrick has enjoyed an impressive start to his professional career
Thank you for signing up to Golf Monthly. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.
England’s Matt Fitzpatrick has set his younger brother Alex the target of qualifying for the 2025 Ryder Cup at Bethpage Black.
Speaking at the 2K HQ in London, the former US Open champion admitted how excited he is by the prospect of one day playing alongside each other in the biennial showdown with America.
“I hope so,” said Rome-bound Fitzpatrick, when asked whether he and Alex might one day emulate the Molinari brothers, Italians Francesco and Edoardo, who teamed up at Celtic Manor in 2010.
“If he keeps playing the way he does and he has been then, you know, there's definitely a good chance. I think it'd be amazing to play with him,” added the 29-year-old, an eight-time winner on the DP World Tour.
Alex, 24, is yet to win on the DP World Tour, but he did secure his maiden victory on the Challenge Tour in August, the British Challenge, which came not long after a hugely impressive showing at The Open, where he ended up finishing in a tie for 17th.
It was the Sheffield man’s Major Championship debut, and saw him finish higher than his older brother.
Alex was awarded Golfer of the Month for August. After winning the British Challenge, he came second at the ISPS HANDA World Invitational, and he followed that up with top-15 finishes at both the Czech Masters and European Masters.
“There's definitely time to qualify in that time,” said Matt. “He's on a steady track of improvement right now and hopefully he's just going to stay on that and keep getting better.
“I think it's obviously difficult to predict anything in golf, there’s so many variables but yes, hopefully you can just keep going.”
Looking ahead to this week’s clash at Marco Simone in Rome, Fitzpatrick hopes he can have a say in the fourballs, a format he’s yet to get a taste of in his two previous appearances (2016 and 2021), and he admitted he has a "rough" idea of who he’s been paired with.
Fitzpatrick is based in Florida and says he’s become good friends with Rory McIlroy and Shane Lowry, fellow European Ryder Cuppers who also live in the Sunshine State.
However, the two-time PGA Tour winner said he’d be pretty happy to play with anyone on Luke Donald’s team.
“Obviously you’ve got so many great players in the team as well. I'm open to playing with anyone and I think everyone sort of is the same on the team. I think that's what makes Europe so good.”
Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter
Tips on how to play better, latest equipment reviews, interviews with the biggest names and more.
Michael has been with Golf Monthly since 2008. As a multimedia journalist, he has also worked for The Football Association, where he created content to support the men's European Championships, The FA Cup, London 2012, and FA Women's Super League. As content editor at Foremost Golf, Michael worked closely with golf's biggest equipment manufacturers, and has developed an in-depth knowledge of this side of the industry. He's now a regular contributor, covering instruction, equipment and feature content. Michael has interviewed many of the game's biggest stars, including six world number ones, and has attended and reported on many Major Championships and Ryder Cups. He's a member of Formby Golf Club.
-
-
Rory McIlroy Reacts To ‘Naive’ Ryder Cup Comments
The 34-year-old has addressed comments he made on the importance of the Ryder Cup in 2009
By Mike Hall Published
-
Tiger Woods On The Bag As Son Charlie Shoots 66 In Latest Win
Charlie Woods continues to impress at junior level
By Michael Weston Published
-
Rory McIlroy Reacts To ‘Naive’ Ryder Cup Comments
The 34-year-old has addressed comments he made on the importance of the Ryder Cup in 2009
By Mike Hall Published
-
Tiger Woods On The Bag As Son Charlie Shoots 66 In Latest Win
Charlie Woods continues to impress at junior level
By Michael Weston Published
-
'It Would Have Been Nice To Have A Call' – Bryson DeChambeau On Ryder Cup Snub
Bryson DeChambeau takes aim at US Ryder Cup captain Zach Johnson after his victory at LIV Golf Chicago
By Michael Weston Published
-
Rory McIlroy Vows To 'Lead' Europe At Ryder Cup
The World No.2 is in improved form after 10 consecutive top-10 finishes on the PGA Tour and a closing 65 at the BMW PGA Championship
By James Nursey Published
-
USA Captain Stacy Lewis Suggests Playoff After Solheim Cup Tie
Europe retained the Solheim Cup after a 14-14 draw with USA at Finca Cortesin in Spain
By James Nursey Published
-
Lexi Thompson Solheim Cup Singles Gamble Backfires
Thompson won her Sunday singles in the final match but, by then, Europe had already retained the trophy
By James Nursey Published
-
Spain's Carlota Ciganda Claims Crucial Point Over Nelly Korda In Home Solheim Cup
Ciganda defeated World No.3 Nelly Korda to ensure Europe retained the Solheim Cup
By James Nursey Published
-
Rory McIlroy And Shane Lowry Watch Epic Ireland Win Ahead Of Ryder Cup
McIlroy and Irish compatriot Lowry were in the crowd in Paris on Saturday night to see Ireland beat South Africa
By James Nursey Published