'I’d Love Nothing More' - Matt Fitzpatrick On Prospect Of Brother Alex Making Ryder Cup Team

England’s Matt Fitzpatrick has set his younger brother Alex the target of qualifying for the 2025 Ryder Cup at Bethpage Black.

Speaking at the 2K HQ in London, the former US Open champion admitted how excited he is by the prospect of one day playing alongside each other in the biennial showdown with America.

“I hope so,” said Rome-bound Fitzpatrick, when asked whether he and Alex might one day emulate the Molinari brothers, Italians Francesco and Edoardo, who teamed up at Celtic Manor in 2010.

“If he keeps playing the way he does and he has been then, you know, there's definitely a good chance. I think it'd be amazing to play with him,” added the 29-year-old, an eight-time winner on the DP World Tour.

Alex, 24, is yet to win on the DP World Tour, but he did secure his maiden victory on the Challenge Tour in August, the British Challenge, which came not long after a hugely impressive showing at The Open, where he ended up finishing in a tie for 17th.

It was the Sheffield man’s Major Championship debut, and saw him finish higher than his older brother.

Alex was awarded Golfer of the Month for August. After winning the British Challenge, he came second at the ISPS HANDA World Invitational, and he followed that up with top-15 finishes at both the Czech Masters and European Masters.

“There's definitely time to qualify in that time,” said Matt. “He's on a steady track of improvement right now and hopefully he's just going to stay on that and keep getting better.

“I think it's obviously difficult to predict anything in golf, there’s so many variables but yes, hopefully you can just keep going.”

Looking ahead to this week’s clash at Marco Simone in Rome, Fitzpatrick hopes he can have a say in the fourballs, a format he’s yet to get a taste of in his two previous appearances (2016 and 2021), and he admitted he has a "rough" idea of who he’s been paired with.

Matt Fitzpatrick made his Ryder Cup debut in 2016 (Image credit: Getty Images)

Fitzpatrick is based in Florida and says he’s become good friends with Rory McIlroy and Shane Lowry, fellow European Ryder Cuppers who also live in the Sunshine State.

However, the two-time PGA Tour winner said he’d be pretty happy to play with anyone on Luke Donald’s team.

“Obviously you’ve got so many great players in the team as well. I'm open to playing with anyone and I think everyone sort of is the same on the team. I think that's what makes Europe so good.”