PGA Tour Pro Receiving Treatment For Alcoholism

The 2017 Barbasol Championship winner posted the update on his Twitter page

PGA Tour pro Grayson Murray has taken to Twitter to provide an update as he continues on his road to recovery from alcoholism.

It comes after Murray, 27, also revealed via Twitter back in July that he has struggled to control his alcohol consumption since becoming a member of golf’s premier circuit five years ago.

Related: PGA and Euro Tour unveil details of joint events in 2022

In his initial post, the American was highly critical of the PGA Tour’s lack of support throughout this time.

Among other things, Murray wrote: “In a very short-term explanation, playing the PGA Tour is absolutely awful for me.

“I’ve struggled with injuries the last five years but those seem so minor to what I struggled with internally.

“I’m a f****** alcoholic that hates everything to do with PGA Tour life and that’s my scapegoat.

“The tour not once in my five years has reached out to me with advice or help on how to deal with the life of becoming a PGA Tour pro.

“I’m a recovering alcoholic. No, the PGA Tour didn’t force me to drink but the PGA Tour never gave me any help.

“In my five years on tour, not once have I had a request acknowledged by the commissioner or the PAC [Player Advisory Council] other than ‘we will get back to you’.”

You can read the statement in full below:

Among the replies, major winners Phil Mickelson and Steve Elkington offered their support to Murray and agreed that, in their experience, the tour falls short in its duty to support its members.

Mickelson, an icon of the game, responded saying: “I’m sorry playing the tour has been so overwhelming and if I can help in any way I’d be happy to.

“It’s not an easy life for sure, and even winning every year can bring about other challenges. FYI, “we will get back to you” is the only response I’ve ever gotten too.”

Related: MacIntyre earns temporary PGA Tour status and chance for full card

Despite this, things now appear to be moving in the right direction for Murray, albeit the 2017 Barbasol Championship winner acknowledges he still has a “long ways to go.”

He wrote: “I’ve been in treatment the last 12 days for my alcohol. I still have a long ways to go and have made a promise to myself that I wouldn’t leave until I was 100% ready for the real world again.

“Thanks for all the messages, it means a lot.”

It’s not the first time a PGA Tour pro has struggled with alcoholism. Back in 2019, Kris Kirk made a similar revelation the day before his 34th birthday.

“I have dealt with alcohol abuse and depression for some time now,” Kirk said in a statement.

“I thought I could control it, but after multiple relapses I have come to realise that I can’t fix this on my own.

“I will be taking an indefinite leave from the PGA Tour to deal with these issues.

“I don’t know when I will be back, but for now I need my full focus on being the man my family deserves. Thank you for the support.”

In total, Kirk, who reached a high of No. 16 in the world rankings, took the best part of seven months away from the game to spend time with his family and focus on getting sober.

When he returned, he was granted a medical exemption which he used to secure his full playing privileges again by way of a T2 finish at this year’s Sony Open in Hawaii.