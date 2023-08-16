'I Think About It Every Second I’m Awake' - Keegan Bradley On Ryder Cup Hopes
The American hasn't featured in the event since 2014 but currently sits 11th in the US qualification standings
Keegan Bradley revealed he’s finding it difficult to concentrate on the FedEx Cup as he eyes up a return to the US Ryder Cup team in Marco Simone.
Bradley has enjoyed a resurgent year on the PGA Tour, ending his four-year dry spell with victory at the Zozo Championship in October last year followed up by the Travelers Championship in June.
Such performances have seen the American rise to World No. 16 but currently sitting 11th in the US qualification standings, he will more than likely be reliant on a captain’s pick should he feature in Rome.
Bradley made his last Ryder Cup appearance in 2014 but is desperate to be back.
“I think about the Ryder Cup every second I’m awake basically,” he said speaking ahead of this week’s BMW Championship. “My biggest thing right now is trying not to think about it while I’m playing because it’s important to me. I feel like I could bring some experience to the team. I would love to just be on a team with this younger group.”
The 37-year-old has featured in two Ryder Cups but was unsuccessful on both occasions, losing in 2012 at Medinah and 2014 at Gleneagles. His record currently stands at 4-3-0. Should Bradley get a pick, he would be the only member from the 2012 team to play in the 2023 Ryder Cup.
“All the teams that I’ve been on, they’re all gone,” he added. “They’re all [on the] Senior Tour or done playing. I find that this younger core of guys to be really a cool group because they seem to really pull for each other, and it would be really fun to be a part of that and a totally different experience.”
Currently, Scottie Scheffler, Wyndham Clark and Patrick Cantlay are the only three confirmed on the team. Brian Harman, Brooks Koepka and Max Homa currently occupy the final three automatic spots with Xander Schauffele, Cameron Young and Jordan Spieth almost certain to make the team as well.
That leaves Bradley competing with the likes of Collin Morikawa, Sam Burns, Rickie Fowler, Lucas Glover, Tony Finau, Bryson DeChambeau and Justin Thomas for one of Zach Johnson's final three picks.
Bradley has one more chance to impress with the US qualification window closing after this week's BMW Championship. Johnson is set to announce his picks after the conclusion on Monday 28th after the conclusion of the FedEx Cup Tour Championship.
“The one spot I want to be on is on that Ryder Cup team,” Bradley ended. "Wherever that is on the FedExCup, I’ll take it.”
