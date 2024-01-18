'I Fear The World Rankings Can Become Irrelevant' - Scott Calls For Global Approach In Golf's New Future

Adam Scott fears the Official World Golf Ranking (OWGR) could become "irrelevant" if it doesn't adopt a more global approach, while adding that he hopes to be the "international voice in the room" as talks continue over the future of golf.

Scott is due to play a big role in helping shape golf's future as a Player Director on the PGA Tour's Policy Board while a deal tries to be made with the Saudi PIF.

The former Masters champion has echoed Rory McIlroy's recent sentiments about golf being more global - something Greg Norman has preached for years and one of his reasons for creating LIV.

Scott would like to see more big names playing in big tournaments around the world, and would like the OWGR to adopt a more global approach too, with recent changes being too focused on PGA Tour events.

Speaking about concerns events on the DP World Tour and Asian Tour are being hurt by the new OWGR changes, Scott says they risk becoming irrelevant if they don't focus more on worldwide events.

"I don't need to receive that feedback because I can see it. I know and I'm not sure it's right," Scott said in Dubai of the OWGR changes. "I think they are in a tricky spot at the moment, like everything in professional golf is kind of up for debate and discussion.

"They need to find a good system. Otherwise, I fear the World Rankings can become irrelevant."

As well as OWGR changes, Scott will be pushing for a more global focus in terms of the big events any new PGA Tour-PIF company will be operating.

"I think it is important that there is an international voice in that room," Scott said of his position in negotiations.

"Obviously the PGA TOUR has kind of really led the professional game now for quite a while but they are in partnership with the DP World Tour, and other tours around the world are in partnership with the DP World Tour, as well, including Australia, which it's important that there's some voice coming, representing the rest of the world in the game and that it is more than just the United States.

"And, in fact, I think as it's always been popular in America and the dominant place, but the popularity globally is growing quickly. It did through COVID. Participation is up, and certainly my feeling the last couple of years, having played in Asia, Japan every year, and Australia, is there is increasing interest in the game.

"Hopefully I can express that well at the board level and have some influence on decisions when it comes to golf outside the United States and how important it is not to ignore it."

After quitting the Policy Board, Rory McIlroy says Adam Scott can have a big say in golf's future (Image credit: Getty Images)

Scott says expectations need to be managed as change will not happen overnight, and the key will be a balance between traditional huge tournaments in the USA and new international events.

"What's ideal and what's realistic is probably two different things at the moment," he added.

"I've always loved playing internationally like I said before. Obviously the way the professional game has been shaped over the last 20 years, it's been very important to be playing in America. You know, but I think a better balance can be achieved going forward.

"There seems to be some opportunities on the horizon that might also help that as well. So I also think to be fair to the younger or the new generation of American players, they have enjoyed their international experiences as well.

"The events that they have played when they have travelled, and I think they are very open to the possibility of traveling to great venues around the world to play some great tournaments.

"I feel like there needs to be a vision, at least, with this. You know, changing everything overnight is probably not realistic, the way I see, it at least. But if there's a vision and something to work towards, I think everybody can get behind that so that we see where the game is going."