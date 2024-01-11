‘I Don’t Care If He’s Ken From Barbie, It Shouldn’t Happen’ - The Mystery Pro Who’s 25 Shots Behind McIlroy In First Round On DP World Tour

Ken Weyand has raised a few eyebrows after appearing in the DP World Tour season-opening Dubai Invitational and shooting 87 in the first round - 25 shots behind leader Rory McIlroy.

McIlroy made a blistering start to the new season at Dubai Creek, but at the opposite end of the leaderboard Weyand was making headlines of his own.

While finishing so far off McIlroy in that form is excusable, finishing a full 10 shots off the man in second-to-last, Daniel Gavins, was a round that provoked some strong reaction.

The Dubai Invitational is a limited field, no-cut event, and Weyand receiving an invite has not gone down too well with some, including Eddie Pepperell.

"Limited man field, and old Ken Weyand gets an invite and then does this," said Pepperell, before adding in his usual style. "I don’t care if he’s Ken from Barbie, it shouldn’t happen."

It was a nightmare round for Weyand in Dubai, where he carded seven bogeys, three double-bogeys and one triple to finish 16 over par for his first round.

Weyand is the general manager at The Grove XXII club in Florida, the golf club that NBA legend Michael Jordan founded in 2019.

Weyand is also a business partner of Jordan's and is involved in Black Cat Ventures - a golf technology fund.

How that translated into him somehow managing to get an invite into the 60-man event is unclear, but after his first round efforts that decision has been seriously questioned.

Pepperell's caddie Jamie Herbert also had his say on the invite going to Weyand ahead of another pro on the DP World Tour.

"So, I know how important sponsors are, and it’s their prerogative who they invite, but a limited 60 man field 2.5 million dollars, no cut. This is a waste of an entry and I feel for the playing partners," said Herbert.