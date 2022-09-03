'I Believe Wholeheartedly I’ll Be At Augusta' - Phil Mickelson

Golf Monthly Newsletter Golf tips and expert instruction, golf club reviews and the latest golf equipment. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Speaking in an exclusive interview with Sports Illustrated (opens in new tab), Phil Mickelson revealed that he believes he will be back at Augusta National next year, with the 52-year-old missing the 2022 event for the first time since 1994.

In the interview with Bob Harig, the six-time Major winner stated: “I believe wholeheartedly I’ll be at Augusta. I thought my conversations with (Masters chairman) Fred Ridley (last spring)—which I will keep between us—were extremely classy.

"I have the utmost respect for him and the leaders of the majors. There’s been, to date, no threat at all. I’m not saying that couldn’t change. I just don’t see how that could benefit anybody. I believe they are wise enough and great leaders who can see that.’’

Mickelson's name has arguably been the most talked about in 2022. Following controversial comments about the PGA Tour and Saudi Arabia, Lefty took a hiatus from the game, returning to competitive action at the first LIV Golf event at Centurion Club.

Not long after, a lawsuit was filed against the PGA Tour by 11 LIV Golf players including Mickelson, with it being revealed that he was suspended by the PGA Tour back in March for "recruiting" players to leave the PGA Tour and join LIV Golf.

The PGA Tour has banned LIV players from their tournaments, with their commissioner, Jay Monahan, stating that LIV golfers are "suspended or otherwise no longer eligible to participate" in PGA Tour events.

Mickelson is a three-time winner of the Green Jacket, claiming victory in 2004, 2006 and 2010 (Image credit: Getty Images)

However, the Major Championships are run by separate organisations and not the PGA Tour. As a result, Mickelson doesn't believe that the governing bodies of the four Majors will move to ban LIV players from competition.

“I really don’t think that’s going to happen. I believe that the leaders of the Majors are really brilliant people who love the game of golf," Mickelson said. "And I believe they understand how not having many of the top players in the world undermines their events and how that would hurt the game of golf.’’