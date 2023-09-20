‘I Am Just As Good As Them’ - Fearless Gemma Dryburgh Ahead Of Solheim Cup Debut
European rookie Gemma Dryburgh says playing on the LPGA Tour regularly means she has no fear facing the USA in the Solheim Cup
Gemma Dryburgh says locking horns with the Team USA stars regularly on the LPGA Tour means she has no fear despite being a rookie on Europe's Solheim Cup team.
The Scot will make her debut at Finca Cortesin after captain Suzann Pettersen named her as one of her wildcard picks for the event.
Europe have won the last two events so Stacy Lewis and her American team will be determined to try and win the trophy back in Spain.
Dryburgh may be a Solheim Cup rookie, but facing the likes of Nelly Korda, Lexi Thompson, Danielle Kang, Lilia Vu and the rest of the star names holds no fear for here.
"Maybe two years ago it would have been a bit more intimidating but not now I have played with and against the girls week to week," Dryburgh told BBC Sport Scotland.
"I'm friends with a couple of the American girls, so it is not scary. I know what to expect and I know I am just as good as them, so there is no reason to fret or be scared of anyone."
The World No.54 has been inside the top 50 in the world this year after a quick rise up the rankings in the last few years.
"My goal every year is to keep improving - and I think I am," Dryburgh added.
"I remember when I missed Q School in 2019 - that was a disappointing time but I had to make a few changes in my game to push on and that was important.
"Since Covid, it has been a gradual improvement although the depth of the game is incredible now so we all have to keep improving and working hard."
Dryburgh is flying the flag for Scotland in the Solheim Cup, and is happy to see compatriot Robert MacIntyre doing the same in the Ryder Cup.
"It is great to see the Saltire flying on both the Solheim and Ryder Cup teams," she said.
"And there are some really good girls coming through - I was lucky enough to play with some in the Scottish Open Pro-Am last year and I speak to Kathryn Imrie, who is head coach of the women's team. Hopefully, I can give back and inspire a few of them.
"When I was growing up, it was great to have role models, Catriona (Matthew) was obviously a big one, and hopefully I can inspire the next generation to keep going and work hard."
Paul Higham is a sports journalist with over 20 years of experience in covering most major sporting events for both Sky Sports and BBC Sport. He is currently freelance and covers the golf majors on the BBC Sport website. Highlights over the years include covering that epic Monday finish in the Ryder Cup at Celtic Manor and watching Rory McIlroy produce one of the most dominant Major wins at the 2011 US Open at Congressional. He also writes betting previews and still feels strangely proud of backing Danny Willett when he won the Masters in 2016 - Willett also praised his putting stroke during a media event before the Open at Hoylake. Favourite interviews he's conducted have been with McIlroy, Paul McGinley, Thomas Bjorn, Rickie Fowler and the enigma that is Victor Dubuisson. A big fan of watching any golf from any tour, sadly he spends more time writing about golf than playing these days with two young children, and as a big fair weather golfer claims playing in shorts is worth at least five shots. Being from Liverpool he loves the likes of Hoylake, Birkdale and the stretch of tracks along England's Golf Coast, but would say his favourite courses played are Kingsbarns and Portrush.
