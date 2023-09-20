‘I Am Just As Good As Them’ - Fearless Gemma Dryburgh Ahead Of Solheim Cup Debut

Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Golf Monthly. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Gemma Dryburgh says locking horns with the Team USA stars regularly on the LPGA Tour means she has no fear despite being a rookie on Europe's Solheim Cup team.

The Scot will make her debut at Finca Cortesin after captain Suzann Pettersen named her as one of her wildcard picks for the event.

Europe have won the last two events so Stacy Lewis and her American team will be determined to try and win the trophy back in Spain.

Dryburgh may be a Solheim Cup rookie, but facing the likes of Nelly Korda, Lexi Thompson, Danielle Kang, Lilia Vu and the rest of the star names holds no fear for here.

"Maybe two years ago it would have been a bit more intimidating but not now I have played with and against the girls week to week," Dryburgh told BBC Sport Scotland.

"I'm friends with a couple of the American girls, so it is not scary. I know what to expect and I know I am just as good as them, so there is no reason to fret or be scared of anyone."

The World No.54 has been inside the top 50 in the world this year after a quick rise up the rankings in the last few years.

"My goal every year is to keep improving - and I think I am," Dryburgh added.

"I remember when I missed Q School in 2019 - that was a disappointing time but I had to make a few changes in my game to push on and that was important.

"Since Covid, it has been a gradual improvement although the depth of the game is incredible now so we all have to keep improving and working hard."

Dryburgh is flying the flag for Scotland in the Solheim Cup, and is happy to see compatriot Robert MacIntyre doing the same in the Ryder Cup.

"It is great to see the Saltire flying on both the Solheim and Ryder Cup teams," she said.

"And there are some really good girls coming through - I was lucky enough to play with some in the Scottish Open Pro-Am last year and I speak to Kathryn Imrie, who is head coach of the women's team. Hopefully, I can give back and inspire a few of them.

"When I was growing up, it was great to have role models, Catriona (Matthew) was obviously a big one, and hopefully I can inspire the next generation to keep going and work hard."