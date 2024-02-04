How The PGA Tour Pros On The Ground Reacted To The Pebble Beach Postponement

The final round of the PGA Tour’s second signature event of the year, the Pebble Beach Pro-Am, will now take place on Monday after “inclement weather and safety concerns” scuppered the chance of any play on Sunday.

Given that, some pros having taken to social media to offer their thoughts on the conditions battering the Monterey Peninsula.

One of the 80-player field, Max Homa, will head into the final round tied for 66th at two-under, and, with tongue firmly in cheek, he wrote on X: “It’s just a little wind.”

It's just a little wind

The extent of that understatement was laid bare by Andrew Putnam, who is currently four shots ahead of Homa in a tie for 39th.

He first posted a video that left viewers in no doubt how strong the wind was, before following up with a message that read, “Update - still a beautiful day for golf. Let’s get a few holes in before the heavy stuff comes.” However, with it came another amusing video, this time featuring Putnam barely audible amid the noise of the gusts of wind.

Idk why we aren't out there playing?! Just a typical northwest day 😳@attproam @PGATOUR

Update - still a beautiful day for golf. Let's get a few holes in before the heavy stuff comes. @attproam @PGATOUR

In a similar vein, Ben Griffin, who is tied for 58th, also posted a video of him braving the elements and attempting to make himself heard above the wind before following up by pitching a novel idea on how to have fun in the conditions at the iconic par-3 seventh.

He wrote: “Petition for all players at Pebble to head to number 7 today for a closest to the pin contest live streamed on CBS.”

It's really not that bad out here

Petition for all players at Pebble to head to number 7 today for a closest to the pin contest live streamed on CBS 💨🌧️@PGATOUR @CBSSports

That's an idea Michael Kim thinks has merit. He wrote: "I wish we were all a bit more flexible at times… People would LOVE to see guys play the infamous 7th hole today.

"Don’t make it mandatory, just have some players volunteer (I’m sure many would) to hit some shots on 7 for fun. AON closest to the pin if you want. Have two cameras, one with shot tracer and let’s watch guys hit 5i from 90 yds. Feels like a missed opportunity that I’m sure can’t happen for a variety of reasons but all just corporate legal stuff and of course safety too."

I wish we were all a bit more flexible at times… People would LOVE to see guys play the infamous 7th hole today. Don't make it mandatory, just have some players volunteer (I'm sure many would) to hit some shots on 7 for fun. AON closest to the pin if you want. Have two cameras,…

Justin Thomas, who sits just four shots behind leader Wyndham Clark, imagined what it may have been like at the same hole had play somehow gone ahead.

He wrote: “While Pebble is completely unplayable to play today due to wind… the shots we would’ve had to hit on 7 today would have been worth it in itself. 95 yards down the hill…. In and off the left 40 mph… just a chip 5 iron.”

While Pebble is completely unplayable to play today due to wind… the shots we would've had to hit on 7 today would have been worth it in itself. 95 yards down the hill…. In and off the left 40 mph… just a chip 5 iron 😂

One of the CBS Sports broadcast team, Trevor Immelman, also posted a video showing the conditions, and asked: “Could you break 100 at Pebble playing in this?”

Could you break 100 at Pebble playing in this?

Elsewhere, PGA Tour winner-turned-TV analyst Smylie Kaufman posted an image of fallen trees around the Pebble Beach area, which brought home why the postponement was made in part because of safety concerns.

Trees down everywhere in the Pebble Beach area. A tree fell in front of us while driving earlier today…

While the inclement weather will have left players and others associated with the event frustrated, the social media updates prove that for many, the brutal conditions are at least providing plenty of interest during their impromptu day off.