4 Things Stacy Lewis Got Right On Day One Of The Solheim Cup

Stacy Lewis didn't hit any shots or hole any putts on Friday but knows as captain she is, rightly or wrongly, responsible for how things play out for Team USA this week at the Solheim Cup.

The US captain witnessed her side fly out of the gates once again on Friday morning, winning the opening foursomes session 3-1 after going 4-0 last year.

It was more of the same in the afternoon, as the Americans once again prevailed by a score of 3-1 in the four balls to take a healthy 6-2 lead heading into the weekend.

"It's been a really good day. I saw a ton of good golf, and really things played out the way we were hoping," Lewis said.

"So just really happy with the pairings I was able to put out, and the players produced some great shots and some great scores and got us a ton of points."

So what did she get right? We discuss...

Leading with Nelly

Korda won her foursomes match with Corpuz and her four balls game with Khang (Image credit: Getty Images)

World No.1 Nelly Korda has been the standout player in women's golf this year and Lewis led with her out in the very first match alongside her foursomes partner from last year Allisen Corpuz.

The duo won both of the foursomes matches at Finca Cortesin a year ago and are now 3-0 after beating Esther Henseleit and Charley Hull 3&2.

Lewis then paired her with her best friend Megan Khang in the afternoon in what turned out to be another masterstroke, with the pair demolishing Georgia Hall and Leona Maguire 6&4.

Korda made two eagles in the final three holes and becomes the first US player to win two points on day one of a Solheim Cup by margins of at least three holes.

It seems likely that the World No.1 could play all five sessions this week.

Playing both rookies twice

Both USA rookies won both of their matches on Friday (Image credit: Getty Images)

Not only did Lewis get both of her rookies out on day one but she had faith in them to play both sessions.

Lauren Coughlin and Sarah Schmelzel won both of their games, including their four ball match together in the afternoon.

Coughlin is one of the most in-form players in the world with two wins in her last five starts, while Schmelzel is clearly coming into the week in form too and Lewis put her trust in her to play her twice.

"Super excited. I mean, I expected it, just knowing their personalities," Lewis said of her rookies.

"They're gritty. They're fighters. That's the reason they're on their first Solheim Cup in their 30s. I expected it, and it's just been really fun to watch them this entire week."

Zhang in the foursomes

World No.9 Rose Zhang went 2/2 on Friday (Image credit: Getty Images)

Rose Zhang had a miserable Solheim Cup debut with 0.5 points won from three games but she went 2/2 on Friday and got to play her first foursomes match.

She was paired with the in-form Coughlin in what looked like it would be a strong team, and it turned out to be just that.

They beat Boutier and Valenzuela 3&2 and Zhang, the World No.9, then went out with fellow Stanford alumnus Andrea Lee in the afternoon for a blistering 5&4 win over Charley Hull and Linn Grant. They played their final six holes in eight-under courtesy of six birdies and two eagles.

From half a point last year to two points already, it has been a sensational day for Rose Zhang - as well as Korda, Coughlin and Schmelzel.

Playing all 12 players

All 24 players played at least once on Friday (Image credit: Getty Images)

Lewis has a very happy team as all 12 of her players got games on Friday, with seven of her team winning at least one point vs just four for the Europeans.

It means that all 12 players have had a chance to try and impress the captain and Lewis knows how each of them are playing. It should help her when deciding Friday's foursomes and four ball line-ups, safe in the knowledge that they're all now game-shape.

Pettersen also has that knowledge, with the European skipper playing all 12 of her team on Friday, too.