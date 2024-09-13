4 Things Stacy Lewis Got Right On Day One Of The Solheim Cup
Team USA leads 6-2 after day one of the 2024 Solheim Cup
Stacy Lewis didn't hit any shots or hole any putts on Friday but knows as captain she is, rightly or wrongly, responsible for how things play out for Team USA this week at the Solheim Cup.
The US captain witnessed her side fly out of the gates once again on Friday morning, winning the opening foursomes session 3-1 after going 4-0 last year.
It was more of the same in the afternoon, as the Americans once again prevailed by a score of 3-1 in the four balls to take a healthy 6-2 lead heading into the weekend.
"It's been a really good day. I saw a ton of good golf, and really things played out the way we were hoping," Lewis said.
"So just really happy with the pairings I was able to put out, and the players produced some great shots and some great scores and got us a ton of points."
So what did she get right? We discuss...
Leading with Nelly
World No.1 Nelly Korda has been the standout player in women's golf this year and Lewis led with her out in the very first match alongside her foursomes partner from last year Allisen Corpuz.
Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter
Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts.
The duo won both of the foursomes matches at Finca Cortesin a year ago and are now 3-0 after beating Esther Henseleit and Charley Hull 3&2.
Lewis then paired her with her best friend Megan Khang in the afternoon in what turned out to be another masterstroke, with the pair demolishing Georgia Hall and Leona Maguire 6&4.
Korda made two eagles in the final three holes and becomes the first US player to win two points on day one of a Solheim Cup by margins of at least three holes.
It seems likely that the World No.1 could play all five sessions this week.
Playing both rookies twice
Not only did Lewis get both of her rookies out on day one but she had faith in them to play both sessions.
Lauren Coughlin and Sarah Schmelzel won both of their games, including their four ball match together in the afternoon.
Coughlin is one of the most in-form players in the world with two wins in her last five starts, while Schmelzel is clearly coming into the week in form too and Lewis put her trust in her to play her twice.
"Super excited. I mean, I expected it, just knowing their personalities," Lewis said of her rookies.
"They're gritty. They're fighters. That's the reason they're on their first Solheim Cup in their 30s. I expected it, and it's just been really fun to watch them this entire week."
Zhang in the foursomes
Rose Zhang had a miserable Solheim Cup debut with 0.5 points won from three games but she went 2/2 on Friday and got to play her first foursomes match.
She was paired with the in-form Coughlin in what looked like it would be a strong team, and it turned out to be just that.
They beat Boutier and Valenzuela 3&2 and Zhang, the World No.9, then went out with fellow Stanford alumnus Andrea Lee in the afternoon for a blistering 5&4 win over Charley Hull and Linn Grant. They played their final six holes in eight-under courtesy of six birdies and two eagles.
From half a point last year to two points already, it has been a sensational day for Rose Zhang - as well as Korda, Coughlin and Schmelzel.
Playing all 12 players
Lewis has a very happy team as all 12 of her players got games on Friday, with seven of her team winning at least one point vs just four for the Europeans.
It means that all 12 players have had a chance to try and impress the captain and Lewis knows how each of them are playing. It should help her when deciding Friday's foursomes and four ball line-ups, safe in the knowledge that they're all now game-shape.
Pettersen also has that knowledge, with the European skipper playing all 12 of her team on Friday, too.
Elliott Heath is our News Editor and has been with Golf Monthly since early 2016 after graduating with a degree in Sports Journalism. He manages the Golf Monthly news team as well as our large Facebook, Twitter and Instagram pages. He covered the 2022 Masters from Augusta National as well as five Open Championships on-site including the 150th at St Andrews. His first Open was in 2017 at Royal Birkdale, when he walked inside the ropes with Jordan Spieth during the Texan's memorable Claret Jug triumph. He has played 35 of our Top 100 golf courses, with his favourites being both Sunningdales, Woodhall Spa, Western Gailes, Old Head and Turnberry. He has been obsessed with the sport since the age of 8 and currently plays off of a six handicap. His golfing highlights are making albatross on the 9th hole on the Hotchkin Course at Woodhall Spa, shooting an under-par round, playing in the Aramco Team Series on the Ladies European Tour and making his one and only hole-in-one at the age of 15 - a long time ago now!
Elliott is currently playing:
Driver: Titleist TSR4
3 wood: Titleist TSi2
Hybrids: Titleist 816 H1
Irons: Mizuno MP5 5-PW
Wedges: Cleveland RTX ZipCore 50, 54, 58
Putter: Odyssey White Hot OG #5
Ball: Srixon Z Star XV
-
-
How These Four Players Could Make History At The Solheim Cup
Team USA dominated proceedings on the first day of the Solheim Cup and, in regard to Nelly Korda, Rose Zhang, Lauren Coughlin and Sarah Schmelzelan, they have a chance of history
By Matt Cradock Published
-
Barack Obama Makes Solheim Cup Visit To Cheer On Team USA
The former President of the USA was introduced to the crowd on the first tee before the Friday afternoon four-ball session at Robert Trent Jones Golf Club
By Mike Hall Published
-
How These Four Players Could Make History At The Solheim Cup
Team USA dominated proceedings on the first day of the Solheim Cup and, in regard to Nelly Korda, Rose Zhang, Lauren Coughlin and Sarah Schmelzelan, they have a chance of history
By Matt Cradock Published
-
Barack Obama Makes Solheim Cup Visit To Cheer On Team USA
The former President of the USA was introduced to the crowd on the first tee before the Friday afternoon four-ball session at Robert Trent Jones Golf Club
By Mike Hall Published
-
Is This The Best Seat At The Solheim Cup? It's Hard To Argue...
Is this the best seat in the house at the Solheim Cup? Certainly, this Hilton hotel overlooking the 16th hole will take some beating!
By Matt Cradock Published
-
The 5 Players To Have Dropped Out Of Last Year’s Solheim Cup Teams (And Who Have Replaced Them)
There are five players who competed in the 2023 Solheim Cup who missed out this year - here are the details, and who replaced them
By Mike Hall Published
-
Which Players Played Twice On Day One At The Solheim Cup?
On Friday, four players from each team featured in both the morning foursomes and afternoon fourballs at the Solheim Cup
By Matt Cradock Published
-
Esther Henseleit Forced Into Last-Minute Caddie Change At The Solheim Cup
The German was forced into switching her caddie at the 11th hour after her regular looper withdrew on Thursday night
By Jonny Leighfield Published
-
LPGA Tour 'Deeply Sorry' As 'Thousands' Miss Start of Solheim Cup Due To Transport Issues
Thousands of fans missed the start of the Solheim Cup owing to long waits for shuttle buses to Robert Trent Jones Golf Club
By Mike Hall Last updated
-
Solheim Cup Scores, Leaderboard And Live Updates: Nelly Korda Stars As USA Lead 6-2 After Day One
The 19th Solheim Cup is here, as hosts USA take control of day one as they look to win the trophy back for the first time since 2017
By James Nursey Last updated