How Much Shorter Does Augusta National Play For The ANWA Than The Masters?
We look at the different yardages for each famous hole at Augusta National when played for the ANWA compared to The Masters
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The big reward for making the cut at the Augusta National Women's Amateur is having the chance to play the exact same course as The Masters.
Well, almost the exact same course, as once the top 30 has been sorted from two rounds at nearby Champions Retreat they'll head off down Magnolia Lane to face a slightly shortened Augusta National.
All the iconic holes with all the iconic names are still there, and there's still danger lurking by every green, but the total yardage comes in shorter than what the battle for the Green Jacket will be played over a week later.
As while the final round of the Augusta National Women's Amateur will be fought over a course measuring 6,365 yards, the following Masters will be won over a longer 7,565-yard version for 2026.
It's about average in terms of length for an LPGA Tour event but women's professional Majors can often be played over much longer courses.
And the beauty, and also the danger, of Augusta National is not in the length but in the testing approach shots and devilish greens - missing in the wrong spots can be fatal no matter where you play from.
The famous 12th hole in the heart of Amen Corner for instance, is just around a 150-yard flick during The Masters and not much less for the ANWA at 145 yards, but it's brought the likes of Rory McIlroy and Jordan Spieth to their kness over the years.
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All the par-5s are still par-5s, with the second the longest hole the women amateurs will face at 515 yards in length, a full 70 yards shorter than for The Masters.
The biggest reduction comes at the start of Amen Corner, with the 11th playing at just 400 yards instead of the 520 contenders at The Masters will face.
The other famous par-3 at the 16th measures the same as the 12th at 145 yards, while for The Masters the 16th is 170 yards.
And the closing hole is tamed by moving the tee forward 80 yards, so players in the ANWA face a 385-yard test up the famous hill instead of 465 and less of that narrow gap to squeeze through off the tee.
Regardless of the length though, Augusta National will always provide a test of nerve given its history and the well-known challenges around the greens.
Here's a breakdown of the full yardage differences for Augusta National during The Masters and the ANWA.
Augusta National hole yardages for Masters and ANWA
Augusta Hole
Par
The Masters
ANWA
1 Tea Olive
4
445
365
2 Pink Dogwood
5
585
515
3 Flowering Peach
4
350
340
4 Flowering Crab Apple
3
240
170
5 Magnolia
4
495
400
6 Juniper
3
180
165
7 Pampas
4
450
330
8 Yellow Jasmine
5
570
480
9 Carolina Cherry
4
460
395
10 Camellia
4
495
450
11 White Dogwood
4
520
400
12 Golden Bell
3
155
145
13 Azalea
5
545
455
14 Chinese Fir
4
440
380
15 Firethorn
5
550
475
16 Redbud
3
170
145
17 Nandina
4
450
370
18 Holly
4
465
385
Paul Higham is a sports journalist with over 20 years of experience in covering most major sporting events for both Sky Sports and BBC Sport. He is currently freelance and covers the golf majors on the BBC Sport website. Highlights over the years include covering that epic Monday finish in the Ryder Cup at Celtic Manor and watching Rory McIlroy produce one of the most dominant Major wins at the 2011 US Open at Congressional. He also writes betting previews and still feels strangely proud of backing Danny Willett when he won the Masters in 2016 - Willett also praised his putting stroke during a media event before the Open at Hoylake. Favourite interviews he's conducted have been with McIlroy, Paul McGinley, Thomas Bjorn, Rickie Fowler and the enigma that is Victor Dubuisson. A big fan of watching any golf from any tour, sadly he spends more time writing about golf than playing these days with two young children, and as a big fair weather golfer claims playing in shorts is worth at least five shots. Being from Liverpool he loves the likes of Hoylake, Birkdale and the stretch of tracks along England's Golf Coast, but would say his favourite courses played are Kingsbarns and Portrush.
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