'He's Ready' - Hovland Says Aberg 'Doesn't Look Scared Of The Moment' As Ryder Cup Looms

Despite playing in a marquee group in the DP World Tour's flagship event in front of a big crowd - Ludvig Aberg still showed no crack in what looks his impenetrable confidence.

Playing alongside Rory McIlroy and Viktor Hovland, Aberg showed no fear once again as he beat his playing partners by carding a four-under round of 68 - finishing a shot ahead of the Norwegian and bettering McIlroy by four.

This comes after the 23-year-old partnered Hovland to beat McIlroy and Tommy Fleetwood over the Ryder Cup course during Luke Donald's training trip to Marco Simone at the start of the week.

Aberg hasn't yet played in a Major and only turned pro in June, but Hovland for one thinks that he's ready to take on the most high-pressure golfing environment there is at the Ryder Cup.

"I think it's a good experience for him," said Hovland. "The way he's played the last couple months, he has not been a pro very long but he certainly doesn't look scared of the moment.

"So I think it's just a great experience for him but I don't think - I think he's ready regardless."

All 12 of Donald's side are in the field at the BMW PGA Championship, with them all paired together in what the captain feels are potential partnerships he could use in Rome.

And although it's the flagship event in Europe, Hovland admitted that Ryder Cup thoughts are creeping into their minds even if they're trying to focus on winning at Wentworth.

"It's really cool to have all 12 guys in the field," Hovland added. "Obviously got to play with Ludvig and Rory. That was great fun. Ludvig was certainly on a heater mid-round and the crowd was loving it.

"Obviously this week is a big event, and very historic event, and we all want to do well here.

"But I think especially after the trip we had to Rome and got to spend some time together, see the course, I think we are all a little bit in The Ryder Cup mindset. So it is a little bit weird to have to have two thoughts going at the same time.

"I think we are all kind of thinking about the next couple weeks. We certainly want to play well for this week but we want to make sure that our game is in good shape so that when we get into the Ryder Cup, we can just kind of focus on just playing golf instead of working on stuff. That's not the right time to do it."