'He Has The Perfect Chip On His Shoulder' - Padraig Harrington Impressed By Open Leader Harman
The 2007 and 2008 Open champion praises the halfway leader at Royal Liverpool
Padraig Harrington believes 36-hole leader Brian Harman is more than capable of seeing the job through at Royal Liverpool this weekend to claim his first Major Championship title.
There aren’t many players on Tour that the two-time Open champion and former Ryder Cup captain doesn’t know much about, and he’s seen enough of the 36-year-old American to believe he has the capabilities to succeed at Hoylake.
“I don't know if it's extraordinary golf; he's a very solid player who hits the ball very tee to green, consistently straight hitter, and he's a lovely putter,” he said of Harman, who hasn't won since the Wells Fargo Championship in May 2017.
Harman, who has two PGA Tour victories to his name, shot 65 in round two to finish the day on ten under, which gave him a five-shot lead over England’s Tommy Fleetwood, and Harrington believes the chip the halfway leader has on his shoulder will stand him in good stead this weekend.
“He's experienced. He's been in this game a long time. I think you'll find one thing about Brian Harman. I mean this in the best possible way. I would suggest he has the perfect chip on his shoulder. He's a great player but is ignored just because he doesn't fit the mold, doesn't look the part.
“I think that chip on the shoulder really drives him. I think he's a very determined, gritty person who wants to really prove himself because, as I said, he probably doesn't get… for how he performs, he wouldn't get the credit. That's the way it is.”
As for his own chances, Harrington is just hoping to make some putts drop. After opening with a three-over 74, the three-time Major winner showed his fighting spirit on the back nine of his second round to shoot level par and make the cut on the number.
“I'm not hitting bad putts, and maybe don't have perfect reads. I'm not quite sure, but they're just not dropping the right way at the right time. I'm just trying to be patient and wait for a good run to happen.”
Michael has been with Golf Monthly since 2008. As a multimedia journalist, he has also worked for The Football Association, where he created content to support the men's European Championships, The FA Cup, London 2012, and FA Women's Super League. As content editor at Foremost Golf, Michael worked closely with golf's biggest equipment manufacturers, and has developed an in-depth knowledge of this side of the industry. He's now a regular contributor, covering instruction, equipment and feature content. Michael has interviewed many of the game's biggest stars, including six world number ones, and has attended and reported on many Major Championships and Ryder Cups. He's a member of Formby Golf Club.
