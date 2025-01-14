Harry Kane Reveals Impressive Stock Yardages - Including 300+ Yard Drive
Kane is not only a world-class soccer player but also an esteemed golfer, with his handicap closing in on scratch and some pro-level power to go with it
Harry Kane's sporting prowess extends far beyond the soccer field, as it turns out, with England men's record goal scorer boasting an exceptional ability on the golf course as well.
The England captain and FC Bayern Munich striker has long been a passionate golfer and has managed to push his Handicap Index all the way down to roughly three over the years.
And part of the reason he is given so few shots in a round is due to the immense power he is able to generate with each club.
While filming some content for Reflo, the sustainable performancewear brand he is an ambassador for, Kane revealed his stock yardages in a video shared on social media.
The 31-year-old's numbers were extraordinary and not far off those of a PGA Tour professional. Per the video, Kane struck his driver 301 yards - a significant leap on the distance regularly recorded by the average male amateur.
It's not just sheer power that the elite soccer player possesses, though, with accuracy a significant part of his game as well. In a video with Rick Shiels, Kane almost recorded a hole-in-one on a par-4, lashing one off the tee and watching it bounce to a matter of inches away from the hole.
Moving down through the bag, the ex-Tottenham Hotspur forward was filmed lashing his 3 Wood 269 yards, going on to admit his three and four irons were more like driving irons. He recorded 247 yards and 231 yards, respectively, with them - both ahead of a male amateur's typical drive.
Kane's five and six iron each stretched to over 200 yards of total distance, while his 7-iron was recorded at 189 yards.
Comparing that to how far PGA Tour players hit their 7-iron, Kane is likely to be capable of roughly the same carry number, which was noted down at 176 yards through the 2023 campaign.
Further proof of Kane's pro-like distances could be seen by with his 8-iron and 9-iron. The former sent the ball 171 yards and the latter pushed the ball out 157 yards.
Finally, the number recorded by each of his four wedges - 46 degree up to 60 degree - ranged between 147 yards and 102 yards.
