Watch The Moment Harry Kane Almost Makes Par-4 Ace With Rick Shiels

For anyone who has even the slightest interest in soccer, Harry Kane is known to be one of the best players on the planet and a lethal striker in front of goal.

England men's all-time top goal scorer is also a very good and keen golfer, too, playing off around four and admitting that he looks forward to swinging a club almost as much as running out in front of tens of thousands every week.

And although he finds the target with unerring regularity for FC Bayern Munich in Germany, Kane revealed while filming golf content with YouTube star, Rick Shiels that he has never managed to record a hole-in-one.

However, that almost changed when filming a nine-hole scramble video with Shiels... on a par-4.

Only a few holes into their round, the pair reached a drivable par-4 that measured inside 300 yards and sloped from left to right closer to green.

Preparing to hit the shot, Kane stated that if he was striking the ball well, he would normally opt for a 3-wood and ask the slope to help him out. Yet, with soft conditions and cooler air around, the England captain chose to pull out driver.

After announcing that he was going to "try and hit a fadey one in there," Kane duly piped his tee shot towards the green. Apparently dead on line from Kane's view and encouraged to "be phenomenal" by Shiels, the ball pitched a few feet short of the hole and bounced even closer but slightly to the right.

Reacting to the shot, Kane said: "Oh my God, I thought it went in the hole. I honestly thought it went in the hole. It disappeared for like half a second. My heart just... I've never had a hole in one before..."

Shiels interrupted to say: "And you nearly had one on a par-4, on camera." Kane replied: "My heart skipped a beat, but we'll take it."

While the 31-year-old missed out on an ace, he did calmly roll in his eagle putt from close range to help the duo reached two-under through three holes.

Watch the full video of Shiels and Kane's scramble round below.