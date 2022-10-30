Harrison Crowe Qualifies For 2023 Masters And Open Championship With Victory

Golf Monthly Newsletter Golf tips and expert instruction, golf club reviews and the latest golf equipment. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Australia’s Harrison Crowe overcame a nervy start to secure the Asia-Pacific Amateur Championship in Thailand, beating China’s Bo Jin by one shot. The victory is a life-changer for Crowe, as he now qualifies for the 2023 Masters and Open Championship.

The 21-year-old led by two shots heading into the final round, but a brief collapse on the front nine saw him fall three behind Bo Jin at the turn. However, with only nine holes of the tournament remaining, Crowe clawed back four birdies between the 11th and 15th.

Because of the superb run, he saw himself retake the lead on the penultimate hole, with his nearest challenger, Jin, making a costly double bogey at the par 3 17th after finding the water.

After two blows, Crowe managed to two-putt the last to confirm the victory and add his name on the tee sheets at Augusta in April and Royal Liverpool in July.

Following the stunning victory, Crowe said: "I don't think it's sunk in yet but it feels amazing right now. [I have] goosebumps, it's absolutely awesome. I came out here this week with something to prove and I'm extremely proud of myself. I hung in there. It took a lot of digging deep."