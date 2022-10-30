Harrison Crowe Qualifies For 2023 Masters And Open Championship With Victory
The Australian was victorious in the Asia-Pacific Amateur Championship, beating China's Bo Jin by one-shot to qualify for two Major tournaments next year
- (opens in new tab)
- (opens in new tab)
-
- (opens in new tab)
- Sign up to Golf Monthly Newsletter Newsletter
Golf tips and expert instruction, golf club reviews and the latest golf equipment.
Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.
Australia’s Harrison Crowe overcame a nervy start to secure the Asia-Pacific Amateur Championship in Thailand, beating China’s Bo Jin by one shot. The victory is a life-changer for Crowe, as he now qualifies for the 2023 Masters and Open Championship.
This is the moment Harrison Crowe became our 2022 AAC Champion 😍 pic.twitter.com/fUtlhmubVYOctober 30, 2022
The 21-year-old led by two shots heading into the final round, but a brief collapse on the front nine saw him fall three behind Bo Jin at the turn. However, with only nine holes of the tournament remaining, Crowe clawed back four birdies between the 11th and 15th.
Because of the superb run, he saw himself retake the lead on the penultimate hole, with his nearest challenger, Jin, making a costly double bogey at the par 3 17th after finding the water.
After two blows, Crowe managed to two-putt the last to confirm the victory and add his name on the tee sheets at Augusta in April and Royal Liverpool in July.
Following the stunning victory, Crowe said: "I don't think it's sunk in yet but it feels amazing right now. [I have] goosebumps, it's absolutely awesome. I came out here this week with something to prove and I'm extremely proud of myself. I hung in there. It took a lot of digging deep."
Cieran joined the Golf Monthly team having previously written for other digital outlets like Reach PLC and Northern Golfer. After studying Journalism at Northumbria University, Cieran went on to complete an MA at the University of Sunderland. A big golf fan, he currently plays at Blyth Golf Club, where he holds a handicap of 8. Citing his favorite golfer as Tiger Woods, Cieran regards himself as the best snap hooker of a ball in the North of England.
-
-
Final Four Confirmed For LIV Golf Team Championship Finale
In a tense semi final, four teams progressed to the last stage of LIV's Team Championship in Miami
By Cieran Faulder • Published
-
DP World Tour Player Announces Retirement At Portugal Masters
Sebastian Heisele is set to retire after today's final round at the Portugal Masters to pursue his career in coaching
By Cieran Faulder • Published