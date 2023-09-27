Harrington Warns Crowd Bad Behaviour ‘Now Bigger Than Ever’ At Ryder Cup
Speaking to Telegraph Sport, the 2021 European captain claimed it's not just the players who are being targeted by heckling
Thank you for signing up to Golf Monthly. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.
At Whistling Straits in 2021, Padraig Harrington was captain to Europe's biggest defeat in the Ryder Cup since 1967, with Team USA drubbing the Europeans 19-9 in Wisconsin.
It's no secret that the environment from the crowd was rather hostile that week, that was despite the fact that Harrington tried to get on the US crowds' side by dressing in the team colours of the Green Bay Packers and wearing cheeseheads, the nickname for Green Bay Packers' fans who are based an hour or so from Whistling Straits.
However, it's not just the American crowds who have been slightly hostile, with Harrington revealing in an interview with the Telegraph Sport that: “Some of the US team have said to me that they’ve got some inappropriate stick in Ryder Cups over here and we should bear that in mind in Rome."
He went on to add the problem is "now bigger than ever... I wish I could say it is one-way traffic, but it isn’t and we should realise that and look at our own backyard as well... It’s not just the players either. The same as in America, the wives and families are being singled out by hecklers as well, with some pretty awful stuff going on.
"I’ve heard of people even being spat at and some of the taunting is unrepeatable. It’s reached the stage now that relatives must even wonder if they should go out on to the course. It should be a nice, proud experience for them, but that’s proving not the case."
Since 2014, the home team have won the Ryder Cup, with one of the reasons potentially down to the influence of the crowds. At Hazeltine in 2016, Harrington claimed that "Rory (McIlroy) almost jumped into the crowd," following an awful slur from a rowdy fan.
"We have seen a run of Ryder Cups in which the home side has won easily and although I think this does have something to do with the home captain getting his own set-up, I’ve started to believe it’s as much to do with the hostile atmospheres the visitors have to face," stated Harrington, who then claimed “I have no idea how to solve this.”
Back in 2021, Sophia Popov, experienced what the team events were all about when she played in the Solheim Cup for the first time. Watching the Ryder Cup not long after, the German took to Twitter to write: "Hearing some of the comments coming out of the Ryder cup crowd makes me appreciate how courteous crowds at Solheim were!"
At Whistling Straits, the actions of the fans got so bad that a message on the screens displayed around the course said: "Any individual or group that verbally abuses, taunts, or shouts insults at the players, caddies, captains' officials or their families will be immediately removed from the premises."
However, it wasn't just the American crowds, with Brian Harman met with some surprise hostility when his name was announced on Royal Liverpool's first tee this year at The Open. Harman famously cruised to victory that week for his first Major success, but revealed "it was brutal," in regards to some of the crowds.
Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter
Tips on how to play better, latest equipment reviews, interviews with the biggest names and more.
Matt joined Golf Monthly in February 2021 covering weekend news, before also transitioning to equipment and testing. After freelancing for Golf Monthly and The PGA for 18 months, he was offered a full-time position at the company in October 2022 and continues to cover weekend news and social media, as well as help look after Golf Monthly’s many buyers’ guides and equipment reviews.
Taking up the game when he was just seven years of age, Matt made it into his county squad just a year later and continues to play the game at a high standard, with a handicap of around 2-4. To date, his best round came in 2016, where he shot a six-under-par 66 having been seven-under through nine holes. He currently plays at Witney Lakes in Oxfordshire and his favourite player is Rory McIlroy, despite nearly being struck by his second shot at the 17th during the 2015 BMW PGA Championship.
Matt’s current What’s In The Bag?
Driver: Honma TW747, 8.75°
Fairway Wood: TaylorMade Rocketballz Stage 2, 15°, 19°
Hybrid: Adams Super Hybrid, 22°
Irons: Mizuno MP54, 5-PW
Wedges: Cleveland 588 RTX 2.0 Tour Satin, 50°, 56°, 60°
Putter: Cleveland TFI 2135 Satin Cero
Ball: Titleist Pro V1x
-
-
Winning A Ryder Cup Away 'One Of The Biggest Achievements In Golf' - McIlroy
After four straight comprehensive home wins, Rory McIlroy says winning a Ryder Cup on the road is "probably one of the biggest achievements in golf"
By Paul Higham Published
-
'Come Sunday They Might Be Leaking Oil' - Clark Warns Fatigue Factor Could Hurt Europe
Wyndham Clark says Europe's players could struggle with mental fatigue on Ryder Cup Sunday after playing much more golf in the build-up
By Paul Higham Published
-
Winning A Ryder Cup Away 'One Of The Biggest Achievements In Golf' - McIlroy
After four straight comprehensive home wins, Rory McIlroy says winning a Ryder Cup on the road is "probably one of the biggest achievements in golf"
By Paul Higham Published
-
'Come Sunday They Might Be Leaking Oil' - Clark Warns Fatigue Factor Could Hurt Europe
Wyndham Clark says Europe's players could struggle with mental fatigue on Ryder Cup Sunday after playing much more golf in the build-up
By Paul Higham Published
-
Ryder Cup All Star Match 2023 - Live Stream And Updates As Novak Djokovic, Kathryn Newton, Carlos Sainz & Gareth Bale Tee It Up
It's a big day at Marco Simone as the 2023 Ryder Cup All Star match gets underway
By Jonny Leighfield Last updated
-
Tennis Great Set To Deliver Motivational Ryder Cup Team Talk
Novak Djokovic will speak to Luke Donald's men before the action begins at Marco Simone on Friday
By Jonny Leighfield Published
-
LIV Players Will Miss Ryder Cup More Than We'll Miss Them - McIlroy
Rory McIlroy says LIV golfers Ian Poulter, Lee Westwood and Sergio Garcia will miss the Ryder Cup more than the European team will miss them in Rome
By Paul Higham Published
-
How Team Europe Are Honoring Seve Ballesteros This Week At The Ryder Cup
Captain, Luke Donald, has made sure Seve's name is prominent throughout Europe's team room
By Matt Cradock Published
-
Who Will Be The Ryder Cup Top Points Scorer?
Who will accumulate the most points in the biennial match at Marco Simone?
By Mike Hall Published
-
Shane Lowry Hints At Ryder Cup Partnership With Rory McIlroy
The Irishman has admitted he would love to team up with the four-time Major winner at Marco Simone
By Mike Hall Published