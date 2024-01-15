Grayson Murray’s Former Caddie Had One Word To Say After Losing Out On $150k Payday

Grayson Murray dropped a 40-footer on the first playoff hole at the Sony Open in Hawaii to hand both Keegan Bradley and Ben An a painful blow on Sunday, but they weren’t the only ones to suffer at the weekend.

Murray’s former caddie Kip Henley was clearly watching somewhere, for he took to ‘X’ (formerly Twitter) to describe how he was feeling as his former employer landed himself a cool $1.5 million.

Let all the haters watch 150K shoot out of their hands and then tweet all cake and ice cream. Anyone that would say this doesn’t sting would be lying ! But ! I will never mention it again. I have new job and about to give it all I got like I did my last one.January 15, 2024 See more

“Ouchy,” said the colorful bagman, who we can assume missed out on something in the region of $150,000, which is 10% per cent of the prize money and is typically what most caddies on the PGA Tour tend to get paid.

Henley was on the bag when Murray won twice on the Korn Ferry Tour last year, victories that helped the American secure his playing rights on the PGA Tour.

Pretty tough news today. Grayson decided to “go another direction” this coming year. I don’t think it was easy for him to tell me but it doesn’t change it for me. I’m back out on the curb looking for a bag for next year. One door closes another one will open like always.November 29, 2023 See more

However, they parted company in November, a split that reportedly left no ill feelings between the pair.

Henley, who once sold 20 years' worth of yardage books to raise funds to help him continue to caddie, added: “Let all the haters watch 150K shoot out of their hands and then tweet all cake and ice cream. Anyone that would say this doesn’t sting would be lying.

“But ! I will never mention it again. I have new job and about to give it all I got like I did my last one.”

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Even though it appears Henley has missed out on a fairly hefty payday himself, it’s not all bad news – he does, as he says, have a new job, and he’ll be back on the fairways at this week’s American Express, caddying for 47-year-old Scott Gutschewski.

Murray, 30, spoke openly about what the victory meant to him after his Sony success, revealing how he has battled back from alcoholism, depression and anxiety.

"I would drink during tournament weeks. It was my outlet,” he said . “I thought I was invincible coming out here as a 22-year-old, winning as a rookie, played three days hungover when I won.

“Best thing and worst thing that ever happened to me was winning my rookie year but also feeling like I was invincible.

“It took me a long time to get to this point. That was seven years ago, over seven years ago. I'm a different man now. I would not be in this position right now today if I didn't put that drink down eight months ago.”