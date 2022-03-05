'Good On You' - Tour Pros React To Hojgaard 'Fore' Shout

"Fore!", it's a simple word that can have a huge impact on your safety whilst out on the golf course. The term, which dates back to 1878, is simply used when you hit an errant shot that could cause danger to those in the path of it. By shouting this, it gives time for the group in danger to duck and brace for a possible strike.

When you learn to play golf, shouting fore is often one of the first things you are told. Anyone who has been hit by a golf ball will testify, it's not a pleasant feeling.

At the Arnold Palmer Invitational, 20-year-old, Nicolai Hojgaard, was praised for his actions at Bay Hill, producing a bellowing shout of fore as he pushed his fairway wood right and into the crowds that surrounded the green.

Many tour professionals and fans commended the young Dane on the shout. However, a video that was posted on the PGA Tour's Twitter of Hojgaard's shot also caused slight anger and dismay among the golfing community, with many disagreeing with the caption used for the clip.

Volume DOWN. 😳 pic.twitter.com/40LkwYwx5OMarch 4, 2022 See more

The caption which read "Volume DOWN", was likely construed as 'make sure you lower the volume on your phone when you watch this video'. However, it didn't appear to read like that, with five-time European Tour winner, Ross Fisher, commenting: "Why volume down. You miss a shot and it heads towards the crowd you shout LOUD to warn them. That's what you're told at a young age. Good on you Nicolai."

Along with Fisher, victorious 2018 European Ryder Cup Captain, Thomas Bjorn, retweeted the clip with the comment: "When you get a tweet wrong..." Whilst Robert MacIntyre simply wrote: "No comment."

Among tour professionals, fans also voiced their thoughts, with one stating: "Why volume down? That’s the way it should be if the ball is heading for a crowd." Another also jokingly suggested that: "Nicolai should win the 2022 #PIP hands down for this shout alone."

In the PGA Tour's defence, they also posted the video on their Instagram with the caption: "This is a textbook FORE call." One player who couldn't resist a dig was Shane Lowry, with the 2019 Open Champion firing a shot at some of the American contingency, as he replied: "That’s how us Europeans do it…."

As well as Lowry, other social media users seemed to call out those from across the pond, with individuals commenting: "Least a European shouts fore, wouldn't get an American doing that" and "Only a @DPWorldTour player knows how to do this! Congrats to Nicolai for demonstrating proper golf etiquette."