Golfer Makes Hole-In-One And Albatross In Five Hole Stretch
Irishman Rowan McCarthy may be the only golfer in the world to have had a hole-in-one and an albatross in the same round!
By Elliott Heath published
A 20-handicap golfer achieved the unthinkable by making a hole-in-one and an albatross in a five hole stretch! Irishman Rowan McCarthy made an ace on the 12th hole at Wembley Golf Course in Perth and just four holes later went on to make an albatross 2. He carded a round of 14-over-par, his third-best ever round, to finish first in the Irish Perth Golf society day at the popular public course. Rowan kept to the traditions and went on to buy everyone who played in the competition a drink.
“I am still trying to get my head around it,” Rowan told the Irish Examiner. “Statistically, the chances of a hole in 1 are 12,000-to-1 and an albatross is 6 million-to-1. The odds of one of each in the same round…who knows? Some say it is 72 billion to one. It is a day I will never forget.”
He made his hole-in-one with a 7 iron from 169 metres, which he described as "the best seven iron that I ever hit," before holing a fairway bunker shot from around 185 metres on the par-5 15th at Wembley GC.
He was out in 45 (+10) but came back in just four-over-par thanks to the hole-in-one and albatross to shoot six-under his handicap of 20.
McCarthy told the Examiner that he had the thought of giving up after his incredible feat, knowing he would never top what he had just achieved, but he simply loves the game too much. "That thought did enter my head, but I love it too much, the craic, the banter and the friendships I’ve made," he said. "I play off 20, hit thousands of bad shots over the years, there is lots of room for improvement and this will spur me on.”
You can follow McCarthy on his brand new Instagram page @shankmagic - The World’s Best Worst Golfer. “It is a page inspired by the greatest five hole stretch of all time," he told the Examiner. "The ambition is that this will influence and give hope to the average golfer that anything is possible."
