Golf Officials React To PGA Tour, DP World Tour And LIV Merger

Reaction to the news that the PGA Tour, DP World Tour and LIV Golf have agreed to merge was met with shock by some of the game’s leading figures following many months of division.

However, now the dust has begun to settle on the news, the game’s authorities have also had their say on the move that will see the golf-related commercial businesses and rights of the PIF, which funds LIV Golf, the PGA Tour and the DP World Tour combine to create a collectively owned, for-profit entity.

CEO of The R&A Martin Slumbers welcomed the announcement, saying: “We are pleased that an agreement has been reached which will help men’s professional golf move forward in a collaborative, constructive and innovative fashion.

“We care deeply about golf’s future and are committed to ensuring that the sport continues to thrive for many years to come. This agreement represents a huge step toward achieving that goal for golf and we look forward to working with the new entity for the benefit of the sport globally.”

A statement from The R&A on today's announcement by PGA Tour, DP World Tour and PIF. pic.twitter.com/Y9COPWZps5June 6, 2023 See more

Slumbers’ counterpart at the USGA, Mike Whan, shared similar sentiments on the news, although, like many, admitted the announcement had caught him off guard. He said: “Like most of the golf world, we were surprised by today’s PGA Tour/DP World Tour/LIV Golf news.

“If this proposed consolidation can help resolve the conflicts in men’s professional golf and allows all parties to focus on the incredible interest, growth, and opportunities that exist within our global game, then it’s an important step forward. We look forward to learning more about how this new approach can further drive long-term growth in our wonderful game.”

USGA CEO admits he was caught by surprise at the news, but says he welcomes the development (Image credit: Getty Images)

One of the early signs that harmony might be returning to the top of the men’s game was found during the first Major of the year, The Masters. The decision to allow LIV Golf players to compete in the event had initially been controversial. However, the tournament was noted for the friendly competition between the players on LIV Golf and other circuits.

In that spirit, Augusta National chairman Fred Ridley has also given his backing to the announcement. He said: “As we have expressed previously, what makes golf special is its rich history and ability to bring people together. We are encouraged by this announcement, which represents a positive development in bringing harmony to men’s professional golf. Augusta National Golf Club and the Masters Tournament are - and will remain - devoted to developing the game and celebrating its many virtues.”

Fred Ridley has spoken in favour of the merger (Image credit: Getty Images)

The LPGA Tour has also released a statement where its commissioner Mollie Marcoux Samaan said: "As we have consistently said, a fractured ecosystem is not good for the game and we look forward to learning what today's announcement means for the growth and impact of global golf.

Mollie Marcoux Samaan has said the LPGA Tour looks forward to more details on the news (Image credit: Getty Images)

"We remain focused on growing the LPGA, continuing to work with the top partners in the world to provide the best opportunity for our membership and to make sure that everything we do continues to allow us to inspire, elevate and advance opportunities for girls and women, on and off the golf course."

A statement from the LPGA on today's announcement by the PGA TOUR, DP World Tour and PIF. pic.twitter.com/Bv8Axvchz5June 6, 2023 See more

Plenty of questions remain over the direction aof the top of the game in the coming months, not least how LIV Golf players could potentially be reintegrated into the PGA Tour and DP World Tour. However, where the game’s authorities are concerned, it appears they sense the first concrete signs of the game healing its divisions might be close.