Golf Officials React To PGA Tour, DP World Tour And LIV Merger
Officials from The R&A, USGA, LPGA and Augusta National have given their thoughts on the news
Reaction to the news that the PGA Tour, DP World Tour and LIV Golf have agreed to merge was met with shock by some of the game’s leading figures following many months of division.
However, now the dust has begun to settle on the news, the game’s authorities have also had their say on the move that will see the golf-related commercial businesses and rights of the PIF, which funds LIV Golf, the PGA Tour and the DP World Tour combine to create a collectively owned, for-profit entity.
CEO of The R&A Martin Slumbers welcomed the announcement, saying: “We are pleased that an agreement has been reached which will help men’s professional golf move forward in a collaborative, constructive and innovative fashion.
“We care deeply about golf’s future and are committed to ensuring that the sport continues to thrive for many years to come. This agreement represents a huge step toward achieving that goal for golf and we look forward to working with the new entity for the benefit of the sport globally.”
A statement from The R&A on today's announcement by PGA Tour, DP World Tour and PIF. pic.twitter.com/Y9COPWZps5June 6, 2023
Slumbers’ counterpart at the USGA, Mike Whan, shared similar sentiments on the news, although, like many, admitted the announcement had caught him off guard. He said: “Like most of the golf world, we were surprised by today’s PGA Tour/DP World Tour/LIV Golf news.
“If this proposed consolidation can help resolve the conflicts in men’s professional golf and allows all parties to focus on the incredible interest, growth, and opportunities that exist within our global game, then it’s an important step forward. We look forward to learning more about how this new approach can further drive long-term growth in our wonderful game.”
One of the early signs that harmony might be returning to the top of the men’s game was found during the first Major of the year, The Masters. The decision to allow LIV Golf players to compete in the event had initially been controversial. However, the tournament was noted for the friendly competition between the players on LIV Golf and other circuits.
In that spirit, Augusta National chairman Fred Ridley has also given his backing to the announcement. He said: “As we have expressed previously, what makes golf special is its rich history and ability to bring people together. We are encouraged by this announcement, which represents a positive development in bringing harmony to men’s professional golf. Augusta National Golf Club and the Masters Tournament are - and will remain - devoted to developing the game and celebrating its many virtues.”
The LPGA Tour has also released a statement where its commissioner Mollie Marcoux Samaan said: "As we have consistently said, a fractured ecosystem is not good for the game and we look forward to learning what today's announcement means for the growth and impact of global golf.
"We remain focused on growing the LPGA, continuing to work with the top partners in the world to provide the best opportunity for our membership and to make sure that everything we do continues to allow us to inspire, elevate and advance opportunities for girls and women, on and off the golf course."
A statement from the LPGA on today's announcement by the PGA TOUR, DP World Tour and PIF. pic.twitter.com/Bv8Axvchz5June 6, 2023
Plenty of questions remain over the direction aof the top of the game in the coming months, not least how LIV Golf players could potentially be reintegrated into the PGA Tour and DP World Tour. However, where the game’s authorities are concerned, it appears they sense the first concrete signs of the game healing its divisions might be close.
Mike has over 25 years of experience in journalism, including writing on a range of sports throughout that time, such as golf, football and cricket. Now a freelance staff writer for Golf Monthly, he is dedicated to covering the game's most newsworthy stories.
He has written hundreds of articles on the game, from features offering insights into how members of the public can play some of the world's most revered courses, to breaking news stories affecting everything from the PGA Tour and LIV Golf to developmental Tours and the amateur game.
Mike grew up in East Yorkshire and began his career in journalism in 1997. He then moved to London in 2003 as his career flourished, and nowadays resides in New Brunswick, Canada, where he and his wife raise their young family less than a mile from his local course.
Kevin Cook’s acclaimed 2007 biography, Tommy’s Honour, about golf’s founding father and son, remains one of his all-time favourite sports books.
