Golf Monthly Gears Up For Global Growth In 2022 With Expanded Roster

Introducing six experienced content creators ahead of an exciting 2022 for the world's oldest golf publication...

Future plc golf brand Golf Monthly is gearing up for further growth in the US and UK in 2022 by expanding the roster of content creators with a number of high profile additions including Martin Hopley, Alex Narey, Katie Dawkins and Garrett Johnston joining the team.

“Golf Monthly’s vision to become the global number one for golf buying advice and fan content requires us to produce authoritative, trusted content at both scale and pace,” said Group Sports Editor, Mike Harris.

“To help us achieve our goals we have been actively searching out high quality content creators and I’m delighted that we have been able to engage some of the very best in the business to join the team.

“The wealth of experience they bring in the key areas of buying advice, how to and Tour content puts us in a great place to drive audience growth into 2022 and to continue to offer our partners a highly engaged audience of in-market golfers to target.”

On November 4, Future will share key golf market research, technology innovations and a roadmap for growth with its partners at the inaugural Future Golf Summit in London with parallel briefings taking place in the US later in the month.

New Contributor Bios

Alex Narey

Alex previously worked at Golf Monthly from 2008 to 2015 as managing editor – helping to oversee the day-to-day running of the magazine – and more recently at the Daily Telegraph on the sports desk.

A specialist in commissioning, writing and editing news and feature content, he is currently a member at Tylney Park Golf Club in Hampshire where he plays to a handicap of 14.

While his on-course golfing achievements are somewhat thin on the ground Alex notes his personal highlight as playing the Old Course, while interviewing many of the world’s best golfers comes a close second.

Martin Hopley

Martin is one of the foremost golf equipment reviewers in the UK with over 20 years’ experience.

As the founder of Golfalot.com he was an early pioneer of online reviews and has also been a regular contributor to other titles.

He is renowned for his technical expertise and in-depth analysis, which he now brings to Golf Monthly.

Having achieved his lifetime ambition of reaching scratch and entering The Open Championship, Martin still enjoys playing at a competitive level and is a member of the Gullane Golf Club in East Lothian and the Royal & Ancient Golf Club of St Andrews.

Katie Dawkins

As an Advanced PGA Professional, Katie has over 20 years’ experience and helps players of all ages and abilities to fix problems in a logical and effective manner both as a leading coach and as an instruction writer for magazines and websites.

Katie makes the game simple: a clear mind leads to better golf.

She has coached a number of tour pros while introducing beginners to the game, with fun as the main ingredient. Katie developed GardenGOLF, travelling to clients’ homes to help them use their space to improve.

Garrett Johnston

Garrett is a golf reporter and presenter who has covered the game since 2009, including 35 major championships.

His goal has always been to “grow with the rookies” on Tour each year by writing for their hometown newspapers.

This leads to strong relationships with players, caddies and coaches.

While his favourite place in golf is St Andrews, Garrett is based in Washington DC and plays to a handicap of 12, with one ace to his credit: a thinned 6-iron that “one-hopped” into the 8th hole at Bartley Cavanaugh Golf Course in Sacramento.

Mike Bailey

Mike is an award-winning golf writer with more than 25 years’ experience covering the game.

A former president of the Texas Golf Writers Association, he has been on the staff of several US publications and websites, including PGA Magazine, Golfweek and Golf Channel.

His writing credits include instruction, equipment, turfgrass maintenance and tournaments.

Based in Houston, Mike is a single-figure golfer who plays out of Memorial Park Golf Course, a stunning layout in the city that is home to the PGA Tour’s Houston Open.

Matthew Moore

Matthew has over two decades’ experience creating content for leading golf brands, destinations and resorts.

He has interviewed many legends of the game, producing print and digital media and presenting live and pre-recorded video for events.

Matthew began his career at Golf Monthly after graduating from the University of St Andrews and winning a scholarship to Emory University in Atlanta.

There, he played Augusta National and made a hole-in-one at the 1st on its par-3 course.

A winner of five club championships, he is a member at Brancepeth Castle in Durham.