Golf Industry To Get Behind New PGA Play Intiative

The PGA and the British Golf Industry Association (BGIA) will collaborate today to help grow the game of golf through the PGA Play (opens in new tab) initiative.

BGIA members, which includes some of the biggest brands in golf, will support and promote PGA Play, to help drive awareness of the platform that seeks to get more people into golf.

PGA Play easily connects golfers looking for lessons – or anybody interested in trying golf – with a local PGA Professional.

Since launching last summer, more than 40,000 people have visited the platform, which has led to thousands of lesson enquiries – with more than 85% going on to book a lesson with a PGA Pro.

With an ability to also search for custom-fitting soon to be launched, PGA Play is hoping to be the go-to resource for people wanting to improve all aspects of their game.

BGIA members are set to post PGA Play content across their channels on Thursday's promotional day.

“The PGA is delighted to be working with the British Golf Industry Association and its members to grow the game at all levels and promote golf more widely through the PGA Play platform," Richard Barker, PGA Executive Director – Business Development, said.

“We’re all really excited about how this partnership between The PGA and the BGIA will help grow the reach and audience of PGA Play. BGIA members have a combined reach of millions of golfers, which provides a massive opportunity to engage and inspire a huge audience of would-be and improving golfers.”

“The BGIA is proud to partner with The PGA to support the PGA Play platform," Martin Wild, Chairman of BGIA, said.

“We believe this exciting initiative will make a major contribution to growing the game of golf. For the first time, golfers of all abilities have easy access to the game as the platform provides a simple way to book lessons and custom fitting sessions with PGA professionals.

“BGIA members have the largest reach of anyone in golf. Through our brands, athletes and associated celebrities, we’ll play a vital role in making PGA Play the go-to hub for everything golf, encouraging take up, retention and enhanced enjoyment of this wonderful game.”