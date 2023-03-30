Golf Industry To Get Behind New PGA Play Intiative
The British Golf Industry Association is set to help promote the PGA's new PGA Play website that helps connect golfers and coaches
- (opens in new tab)
- (opens in new tab)
-
- (opens in new tab)
- Sign up to Golf Monthly Newsletter Newsletter
The PGA and the British Golf Industry Association (BGIA) will collaborate today to help grow the game of golf through the PGA Play (opens in new tab) initiative.
BGIA members, which includes some of the biggest brands in golf, will support and promote PGA Play, to help drive awareness of the platform that seeks to get more people into golf.
PGA Play easily connects golfers looking for lessons – or anybody interested in trying golf – with a local PGA Professional.
Since launching last summer, more than 40,000 people have visited the platform, which has led to thousands of lesson enquiries – with more than 85% going on to book a lesson with a PGA Pro.
With an ability to also search for custom-fitting soon to be launched, PGA Play is hoping to be the go-to resource for people wanting to improve all aspects of their game.
BGIA members are set to post PGA Play content across their channels on Thursday's promotional day.
“The PGA is delighted to be working with the British Golf Industry Association and its members to grow the game at all levels and promote golf more widely through the PGA Play platform," Richard Barker, PGA Executive Director – Business Development, said.
“We’re all really excited about how this partnership between The PGA and the BGIA will help grow the reach and audience of PGA Play. BGIA members have a combined reach of millions of golfers, which provides a massive opportunity to engage and inspire a huge audience of would-be and improving golfers.”
“The BGIA is proud to partner with The PGA to support the PGA Play platform," Martin Wild, Chairman of BGIA, said.
“We believe this exciting initiative will make a major contribution to growing the game of golf. For the first time, golfers of all abilities have easy access to the game as the platform provides a simple way to book lessons and custom fitting sessions with PGA professionals.
“BGIA members have the largest reach of anyone in golf. Through our brands, athletes and associated celebrities, we’ll play a vital role in making PGA Play the go-to hub for everything golf, encouraging take up, retention and enhanced enjoyment of this wonderful game.”
Elliott Heath is our Senior Staff Writer and has been with Golf Monthly since early 2016 after graduating with a degree in Sports Journalism. He manages the Golf Monthly news, features, courses and travel sections as well as our large Facebook, Twitter and Instagram pages. Elliott has interviewed some huge names in the golf world including Sergio Garcia, Thomas Bjorn, Bernd Wiesberger and Scotty Cameron as well as a number of professionals on the DP World and PGA Tours. He covered the 2022 Masters from Augusta National as well as four Open Championships on-site including the 150th at St Andrews. He has played 35 of our Top 100 golf courses, with his favourites being both Sunningdales, Woodhall Spa, Old Head and Turnberry. He has been obsessed with the sport since the age of 8 and currently plays at West Byfleet Golf Club in Surrey, where his handicap index floats anywhere between 2-6. His golfing highlights are making albatross on the 9th hole on the Hotchkin Course at Woodhall Spa, shooting an under-par round, playing in the Aramco Team Series on the Ladies European Tour and making his one and only hole-in-one at the age of 15 - a long time ago now!
Elliott is currently playing:
Driver: Titleist TSR4
3 wood: TaylorMade SIM2 Max
Hybrid: TaylorMade SIM Max
Irons: Mizuno MP5 4-PW
Wedges: Cleveland RTX ZipCore 50, 54, 58
Putter: Odyssey White Hot OG #5
Ball: Titleist Pro V1x
-
-
Valero Texas Open 2023 Live Stream
Here are all the broadcast details for the upcoming tournament in Texas.
By Sam Tremlett • Published
-
Which LIV Golfers Have Won The Masters?
Six LIV Golf players have worn the Green Jacket after claiming victory in the Augusta National Major
By Mike Hall • Published