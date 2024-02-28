Golf Fans Confused By One Word In Anthony Kim's Comeback Video
The 38-year-old has released a video to accompany his LIV Golf debut, but the ending has left fans confused
Anthony Kim makes his long-awaited return to action after a 12-year hiatus at the LIV Golf Jeddah tournament, which gets underway on 1 March.
Not surprisingly for a player who demonstrated an abundance of talent and personality in the early part of his career, that has caused plenty of anticipation, with fans eager to find out if the three-time PGA Tour winner still has what it takes to compete at the top level.
The publicity machine in Kim’s corner has also been ramping up in recent days. He has broken his silence in the build-up to the tournament, declaring of his comeback: “It’s been a long time coming,” and his official Instagram account has now released a video to accompany his return.
The film shows footage of Kim during the hugely successful first phase of his career, then shows that he's largely been enjoying family life since mysteriously leaving the game in 2012, before charting his return to top-level action with LIV Golf.
☢️ Anthony Kim has officially announced his comeback and sent this message: “Hello haters — I’m back” 🔥 pic.twitter.com/R78mTpWI4PFebruary 28, 2024
However, one word at the end of the video has left fans confused. The film finishes with the message, “Hello haters. I’m back.” Among those perplexed by the message were journalists Andy Johnson, Shane Bacon and Dan Rapaport, who responded on X by simply asking, “Who hates Anthony Kim?”
Who exactly were these haters? pic.twitter.com/J4j3ny2F4GFebruary 28, 2024
lololol ... all the internet has done the last decade is wish for this guy to return to golf. Not a hater in sight!February 28, 2024
Who hates Anthony Kim? https://t.co/eTxe7IYC6pFebruary 28, 2024
It’s a good question, as Kim was one of the best-loved players around before leaving the game after undergoing surgery on an Achilles tendon. Others were left confused by the message too.
There is literally no one that hates Anthony Kim. But nice try.Cheers 🥃🥃 pic.twitter.com/YsIxFpYhieFebruary 28, 2024
Such a weird way to reintroduce yourself to the sporting world. Who was hating? Now I want him to miss the cut! Oh, wait.....February 28, 2024
What is this "haters" narrative? I've never seen anything but positivity towards AKFebruary 28, 2024
Anthony Kim doesn’t have hatersFebruary 28, 2024
Bit weird considering how popular he is.February 28, 2024
No one hated him….. at least not until he agreed to let them make this video.February 28, 2024
Lmao.... my friends that have been watching golf for 10+ years are excited to see him.Folks like me who have dove in to golf in the last 5 years have no idea WTF he is.Which of those is hating?February 28, 2024
Over the years, there have been reports that the reason Kim chose to leave his career on hold was to cash in on a $10m insurance payout. No doubt that decision left his legion of fans disappointed, particularly as he was widely expected to enjoy even more success over the years. Generally, though, he has remained a popular, if elusive, figure with the overwhelming hope that he would one day return to action.
That wish has now come true, and following his signing, LIV Golf CEO Greg Norman wrote on X: "He oozes incredible talent. The world has seen it in the past and now it is an honour as Commissioner of LIV Golf to give the opportunity for this star to be reborn. Welcome back and to the LIV Golf family mate. The golf world has missed you."
Regardless of the reception he gets, the 38-year-old will be around for a some time. As well as his appearance at the Royal Greens Golf & Country Club tournament as a LIV Golf wildcard, he will also play in every other remaining event of the season aside from the Team Championship finale.
Mike has over 25 years of experience in journalism, including writing on a range of sports throughout that time, such as golf, football and cricket. Now a freelance staff writer for Golf Monthly, he is dedicated to covering the game's most newsworthy stories.
He has written hundreds of articles on the game, from features offering insights into how members of the public can play some of the world's most revered courses, to breaking news stories affecting everything from the PGA Tour and LIV Golf to developmental Tours and the amateur game.
Mike grew up in East Yorkshire and began his career in journalism in 1997. He then moved to London in 2003 as his career flourished, and nowadays resides in New Brunswick, Canada, where he and his wife raise their young family less than a mile from his local course.
Kevin Cook’s acclaimed 2007 biography, Tommy’s Honour, about golf’s founding father and son, remains one of his all-time favourite sports books.
