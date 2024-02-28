Golf Fans Confused By One Word In Anthony Kim's Comeback Video

Anthony Kim makes his long-awaited return to action after a 12-year hiatus at the LIV Golf Jeddah tournament, which gets underway on 1 March.

Not surprisingly for a player who demonstrated an abundance of talent and personality in the early part of his career, that has caused plenty of anticipation, with fans eager to find out if the three-time PGA Tour winner still has what it takes to compete at the top level.

The publicity machine in Kim’s corner has also been ramping up in recent days. He has broken his silence in the build-up to the tournament, declaring of his comeback: “It’s been a long time coming,” and his official Instagram account has now released a video to accompany his return.

The film shows footage of Kim during the hugely successful first phase of his career, then shows that he's largely been enjoying family life since mysteriously leaving the game in 2012, before charting his return to top-level action with LIV Golf.

☢️ Anthony Kim has officially announced his comeback and sent this message: "Hello haters — I'm back" 🔥

However, one word at the end of the video has left fans confused. The film finishes with the message, “Hello haters. I’m back.” Among those perplexed by the message were journalists Andy Johnson, Shane Bacon and Dan Rapaport, who responded on X by simply asking, “Who hates Anthony Kim?”

It’s a good question, as Kim was one of the best-loved players around before leaving the game after undergoing surgery on an Achilles tendon. Others were left confused by the message too.

There is literally no one that hates Anthony Kim. But nice try.

Over the years, there have been reports that the reason Kim chose to leave his career on hold was to cash in on a $10m insurance payout. No doubt that decision left his legion of fans disappointed, particularly as he was widely expected to enjoy even more success over the years. Generally, though, he has remained a popular, if elusive, figure with the overwhelming hope that he would one day return to action.

That wish has now come true, and following his signing, LIV Golf CEO Greg Norman wrote on X: "He oozes incredible talent. The world has seen it in the past and now it is an honour as Commissioner of LIV Golf to give the opportunity for this star to be reborn. Welcome back and to the LIV Golf family mate. The golf world has missed you."

Regardless of the reception he gets, the 38-year-old will be around for a some time. As well as his appearance at the Royal Greens Golf & Country Club tournament as a LIV Golf wildcard, he will also play in every other remaining event of the season aside from the Team Championship finale.