According to Sky News and the Vaccines minister, golf is returning in England on 29th March...

Reports: Golf Courses In England To Re-Open On 29th March

Sky News is reporting that golf courses will re-open in England on 29th March, with UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson set to announce his roadmap out of lockdown today.

If true, this would mean courses re-open more than seven weeks after closing back on 5th January.

We are set to find out whether four balls will be permitted or if it will just be twos to start with.

Schools will open on 8th March in the first phase and as well as golf courses re-opening, Sky News reports that from 29 March, larger groups will be able to meet outside – including in private gardens – up to a maximum of six people or two households.

Vaccines minister Nadhim Zahawi also confirmed that golf will return on 29th March.

It is also likely that courses in Wales will be re-opening around the same time.

We are set to know the full details later today with the Prime Minister announcing his roadmap in parliament this afternoon before a press conference this evening.

There is growing anger around the delay of golf, especially after scientists provided the government with opinion and evidence of golf’s safety as well as its mental and physical health benefits.

Four-time European Tour winner David Horsey wrote on Twitter, “I cannot believe @GOVUK won’t allow golf courses to re open sooner than 29th March when you can sit next to someone on a park bench from the 8th.

“Golf gives zero to no contact with anyone throughout. Golf could be a huge release for so many people mentally as well physically!”