Golf Course Forced To Shut 18th Hole Due To 'Health And Safety Grounds'

A golf course in North Wales is being forced to close its 18th hole for the foreseeable future after a resident complained that too many golf balls were landing around their property.

The 18th hole at Holyhead Golf Club (Image credit: Holyhead GC)

First reported by North Wales Live, officials at Holyhead Golf Club claimed the complaint was "out of the blue," as a notice from Isle of Anglesey County Council said it is acting to ensure the health and safety of both golfers and people affected by the golf club.

Following the news, Holyhead GC, which was opened all the way back in 1912, must now raise £75,000 to build a new green further away from the neighbour's land.

Speaking about the complaint, a spokesperson of Holyhead Golf Club stated: "A neighbour said golf balls were leaving the boundary of the course and going onto their property. He has evidence balls were going into his garden and he raised the issue with the council.

"We are very disappointed. I don't know of any golf club in the country who can just find £80,000 out of thin air. But we can't bury our heads in the sand and just hope everything will be okay. We have got no defence against it (the notice). We have to comply."

The coastal course was designed by five-time Open Championship winner, and one of the most recognized course designers in the game, James Braid.

Currently, the club has set up a GoFundMe page in order to raise the money to redevelop its 18th green. As of writing, just over £8,500 has been raised, with the statement on the site claiming that: "We are hoping the work is completed by May 1, 2025 and we will be up and running as an 18-hole golf course.”