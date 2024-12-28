Who Showed 'A Will To Keep Fighting Through The Dark Times' In Golf's Comeback Of The Year?

Although certain players have dominated proceedings throughout 2024, there have been multiple stories that have shown the determination and mindset of the elite players.

Certainly, looking back through the year, you will notice a number of moments where individuals have pulled victory from the jaws of defeat, or perhaps recovered from years of dismay to get back onto the Tour.

Whether it's the resurgence of teenage sensation Matteo Manassero, or perhaps the return of Gary Woodland following brain surgery at the tail-end of 2023, it can be difficult to know where to start with the comeback stories.

Because of this, the Golf Monthly team have looked back through the year to discuss their favorite, and best, comeback of 2024.

Below, we have listed the nominations and the reasons why we arrived at our decision. And, at the bottom, you can vote for your choice...

Comeback of the Year Nominees

Matteo Manassero - Secured first DP World Tour win in 11 years and wrapped up PGA Tour card

Linn Grant - Scandanavian Mixed victory, started 11 shots back of 54-hole leader Sebastian Soderberg

Rasmus Hojgaard - Missed out on a PGA Tour card by a single shot in 2023, but won the Irish Open and finished second in Race to Dubai rankings in 2024

Gary Woodland - Returned to PGA Tour action after undergoing brain surgery in September 2023

Marcel Siem - After undoing hip surgery in February the German returned and, in his fourth start back, secured the Italian Open

Matt Cradock Staff Writer

I think the Gary Woodland return story is one of the best in 2024 and, consequently, that's why I believe he deserves the 'Comeback of the Year' award.

Having undergone brain surgery in September 2023, the Major winner very nearly gave up golf, yet returned four months later and has fired in some excellent results since being back. Put simply, the drive and determination to get back to the top level is unbelievable.

Elliott Heath News Editor

This is an easy one to pick, with Matteo Manassero the clear winner for me. The Italian looked set to be one of Europe’s modern greats but seriously lost his way a few years back. He headed to the Nordic Golf League, Alps Tour and Challenge Tour before making his way back to the top European circuit and winning his first title in 11 years. He had six other top-10s as well, so his victory was not just a flash in the pan.

He will be playing on the PGA Tour next year, just two years after being a Challenge Tour member. An incredible story and one that shows determination and a will to keep fighting through the dark times.

Jonny Leighfield News Writer

I very nearly agreed with Elliott's choice (and would certainly pick Manassero as the runner-up), but - after careful consideration - I've gone for Rasmus Hojgaard.

The Dane was so close to earning a PGA Tour card in 2023 and following his brother out to America, but he fell agonizingly short in Dubai. So, to show the courage and determination to pick himself back up, dust himself down, and go one better in 2024 is extremely admirable.

His victory at the Irish Open over Rory McIlroy was supremely impressive, too, and to end the year as the second best player behind the Northern Irishman is a hell of a way to respond to the pain he faced 12 months prior.