'The Best Week That I've Had On A Golf Course In A Long, Long Time' - Woodland Takes Positives On Return Despite Missing Sony Open Cut

An emotional Gary Woodland sought to take the positives, despite missing the cut at the Sony Open, as he made his return to golf just four months after undergoing brain surgery.

Woodland was last seen at July's Wyndham Championship before announcing he was set to undergo surgery to remove a lesion in his brain.

Earlier in the week, the American spoke about the crippling anxiety caused by the lesion that left him constantly fearful of death prior to his successful surgery in September.

And, although he did not make the weekend's action in Hawaii - shooting back-to-back rounds of 71 to miss the cut by four strokes - the 2019 US Open champion was left full of optimism for the future.

"Focus was amazing. Best focus I've had in a year. Best energy I've in had in a year on a golf course," Woodland reflected after his second round. "Obviously you never want to miss the cut, never want to be out of contention, but it was bigger for me this week than golf.

"Golf game was rusty. Saw a lot of good things, but I was rusty scoring-wise. The goal coming into this week was to see where I was mentally. It was beautiful. Really was.

"It was the best week that I've had on a golf course in a long, long time. Focus was there all week. Attitude was great. Energy was great. A lot to build on. I came to see where I was and I'm in a good spot. I think good things are happening."

Needing a big round to make the weekend at the start of the round, Woodland suffered a sluggish start with back-to-back bogeys on the first two holes.

The 39-year-old bounced back, with birdies at the fourth and ninth sandwiched between another bogey at the sixth to leave him one-over-par for his round at the turn. However, nine straight pars on the back nine left the American at +2 for the tournament and four short of the cut mark.

Woodland plans to return in a fortnight at Torrey Pines for the Farmers Insurance Open and says he'll be eager to do so after the welcome reception he received this week from fans and fellow players alike.

After undergoing surgery on a brain lesion, @GaryWoodland sheds light on what he has been through over the past year. pic.twitter.com/FJG39nnmkPJanuary 9, 2024 See more

"It's been unbelievable. Like I said, we're out here competing against each other every week, and it's been like a family," he reflected. "A lot of hugs. A lot of just well wishes and support from everyone.

"It's been amazing. It just shows you that there are a lot of good people out here. And the fans were amazing, the tournament staff, everyone. Media, you guys have been great. It's great to be back."

At the top of the leaderboard, Carl Yuan, Austin Eckroat and Byeong Hun An took a share of the lead into the weekend at nine under, with 10 players a shot back at eight under.

Defending champion Si Woo Kim is four shots behind the leaders at five under.