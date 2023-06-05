'Go Card' - Tiger Woods Hails Rose Zhang After Debut LPGA Tour Win
Zhang surpassed Woods in Cardinal history with 12 college victories - and he was quick to congratulate her after she won on her LPGA Tour professional debut
Rose Zhang has enjoyed a pretty good weekend – a win on her LPGA Tour professional debut, and a shout out from arguably the game’s greatest ever player, Tiger Woods. All this when you've been a pro less than a month.
The 20-year-old held her nerve in a playoff off against Jennifer Kupcho to become the first player to win an LPGA Tour event on professional debut since 1951 – but her day got better and better.
Not only did the former world number one amateur make history in front of her friend and mentor, Michelle Wie West, but Woods was one of the first to congratulate the rising star on Twitter.
“Incredible few weeks for Rose Zhang, defends her NCAA title and then wins in her Pro debut. Go card!,” said Woods, who only uses his social media platforms sparingly.
Incredible few weeks for Rose Zhang, defends her NCAA title and then wins in her Pro debut. Go card!June 5, 2023
Woods’ tweet referenced Zhang’s accomplishment less than two weeks ago, when she won her second consecutive individual NCAA Championship. She became the first woman to do so, while her Stanford team then won the team title as well.
During her senior season at Stanford, Zhang surpassed Woods in Cardinal history with 12 college victories. Woods previously held the record with 11.
Woods has been out of competitive action since going under the knife to address post-traumatic arthritis from a previous fracture. But the 15-time Major champion clearly had an eye on the action at Liberty National in New Jersey.
And he wasn’t the only one to heap praise on Zhang. Another Rose, England's Justin, was also quick to congratulate the young star – and she had plenty of other supporters, too, including fellow American, Max Homa, who tweeted: "Rooting for Rose here despite her tie to the private school down the road from Cal."
Think the 🌹 emoji in golf is around for a few years!!! Congratulations Rose Zhang on the fantastic win today. 🏆June 5, 2023
After her memorable victory, Zhang confirmed that she would be taking LPGA Tour membership, which also meant that she gained CME points and official money from the Mizuho Americas Open.
Michael has been with Golf Monthly since 2008. As a multimedia journalist, he has also worked for The Football Association, where he created content to support the men's European Championships, The FA Cup, London 2012, and FA Women's Super League. As content editor at Foremost Golf, Michael worked closely with golf's biggest equipment manufacturers, and has developed an in-depth knowledge of this side of the industry. He's now a regular contributor, covering instruction, equipment and feature content. Michael has interviewed many of the game's biggest stars, including six world number ones, and has attended and reported on many Major Championships and Ryder Cups. He's a member of Formby Golf Club.
-
-
Rose Zhang What's In The Bag?
We take a look inside the bag of young American star Rose Zhang.
By Sam Tremlett • Published
-
Rising Star Rose Zhang Wins On LPGA Tour Debut
The 20-year-old only turned pro in May, but she becomes the first player since 1951 to win on her first LPGA Tour professional start
By Michael Weston • Published
-
Hovland Seals Thrilling Playoff Win At Memorial Tournament As McIlroy Falters
The Norwegian beat Denny McCarthy at the first extra hole to win the Memorial Tournament in front of Jack Nicklaus
By Andrew Wright • Last updated
-
PGA Tour Official Admits Uncertainty On No-Cut Designated Event Plan
The PGA Tour's chief tournaments and competitions officer has hinted the no-cut designated event plan could change
By Mike Hall • Published
-
What Are The Odds Of Winning The Masters Lottery?
Bookies.com have come up with a unique way of measuring what the chances are of landing a ticket to Augusta National
By Mark Townsend • Published
-
WATCH: Tour Pro Putts From Bunker... And Holes It!
Ewen Ferguson was at it again with the putter from the greenside sand as he continues to make progress in Germany
By Mark Townsend • Published
-
WATCH: Rory McIlroy Makes Triple Bogey In Nightmare Finish At Muirfield Village
Rory McIlroy saw a great opening round turn to something altogether more ordinary after a tough finish in Ohio
By Mark Townsend • Published
-
Can LIV Golfers Play In The Ryder Cup?
There are a few ifs, buts and maybes so far as 2023 Ryder Cup qualification is concerned
By Michael Weston • Published
-
Tearful Billy Horschel Reacts After 84 At Memorial Tournament
Defending champion Billy Horschel was at a loss for words after opening up at Muirfield Village with his worst round of the year
By Mark Townsend • Published
-
Rose Zhang Impresses With Under Par Round In Pro Debut
The 20-year-old produced an assured performance in the opening round of the LPGA Tour's Mizuho Americas Open
By Mike Hall • Published