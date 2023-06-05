'Go Card' - Tiger Woods Hails Rose Zhang After Debut LPGA Tour Win

Rose Zhang has enjoyed a pretty good weekend – a win on her LPGA Tour professional debut, and a shout out from arguably the game’s greatest ever player, Tiger Woods. All this when you've been a pro less than a month.

The 20-year-old held her nerve in a playoff off against Jennifer Kupcho to become the first player to win an LPGA Tour event on professional debut since 1951 – but her day got better and better.

Tiger Woods greets Rose Zhang and Stanford teammate Rachel Heck prior to the 2023 Masters (Image credit: Getty Images)

Not only did the former world number one amateur make history in front of her friend and mentor, Michelle Wie West, but Woods was one of the first to congratulate the rising star on Twitter.

“Incredible few weeks for Rose Zhang, defends her NCAA title and then wins in her Pro debut. Go card!,” said Woods, who only uses his social media platforms sparingly.

Incredible few weeks for Rose Zhang, defends her NCAA title and then wins in her Pro debut. Go card!June 5, 2023 See more

Woods’ tweet referenced Zhang’s accomplishment less than two weeks ago, when she won her second consecutive individual NCAA Championship. She became the first woman to do so, while her Stanford team then won the team title as well.

During her senior season at Stanford, Zhang surpassed Woods in Cardinal history with 12 college victories. Woods previously held the record with 11.

Woods has been out of competitive action since going under the knife to address post-traumatic arthritis from a previous fracture. But the 15-time Major champion clearly had an eye on the action at Liberty National in New Jersey.

And he wasn’t the only one to heap praise on Zhang. Another Rose, England's Justin, was also quick to congratulate the young star – and she had plenty of other supporters, too, including fellow American, Max Homa, who tweeted: "Rooting for Rose here despite her tie to the private school down the road from Cal."

Think the 🌹 emoji in golf is around for a few years!!! Congratulations Rose Zhang on the fantastic win today. 🏆June 5, 2023 See more

After her memorable victory, Zhang confirmed that she would be taking LPGA Tour membership, which also meant that she gained CME points and official money from the Mizuho Americas Open.