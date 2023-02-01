Gleneagles International Pro-Am Dates Announced For 2023

Gleneagles, the iconic Scottish hotel and global luxury destination, has announced the 2023 dates for its open-to-all International Pro-Am golf tournament, a competitive coming-together of world class golf and award-winning hospitality.

To be staged July 4-8, the International Pro-Am is a summer celebration of golf where guests can embrace a full tournament experience across the 850-acre Gleneagles estate, which remains the only venue in Europe to have staged both The Ryder Cup (2014) and Solheim Cup (2019).

The format offers teams of four (consisting of three amateurs and one PGA Professional) a competitive golf experience across The King’s and The Queen’s, both James Braid classics regularly featuring in Top 100 listings, and The PGA Centenary Course, designed by Jack Nicklaus.

The King's Course from above (Image credit: Getty Images)

The International Pro-Am continues to have global appeal, previously welcoming teams from the USA, Italy, United Arab Emirates and Russia, as well as celebrities from the world of sport and entertainment. Competitors in 2023 will be playing for a total prize fund of £30,000 for professionals based on a minimum of 26 teams.

Andrew Jowett, Director of Golf at Gleneagles, commented: “Our International Pro-Am, in its 7th year, has become a true celebration of what makes Gleneagles so loved the world over, blending competitive spirit, life-long friendship and luxury experiences into a very special four days.”

Gleneagles continues to win many important awards for service and excellence. In 2022 it was voted ‘Best Hotel 2022’ at the Virtuoso Best of the Best Awards and ‘British Luxury Brand of the Year 2022’ at the Walpole Awards.

Gleneagles is home to three courses (Image credit: Getty Images)

The 2023 International Pro-Am presents guests with a carefully curated itinerary, including welcome and post-event prize-giving dinners, luxury accommodation in the world-famous Hotel, and access to The Glorious Playground’s leisure facilities, including the pitch-and-putt course, lawn games, Pashley bicycles and outdoor tennis courts.

Gleneagles also boasts over 50 pursuits, including fly-fishing, falconry, off-roading, equestrian experiences and archery.

Away from the fairways, International Pro-Am guests can unwind and relax with numerous food and drink options, including The Strathearn, the theatrical Franco-Scottish dining experience, The Birnam, a vibrant and relaxed Italian-American grill, or toast the day’s play in Auchterarder 70, overlooking the 18th greens of The King’s and Queen’s.

Email Gleneagles to register early interest for the 2023 International Pro-Am (opens in new tab)