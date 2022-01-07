Get 3 Issues Of Golf Monthly Magazine For £3 In The January Sale
Get three issues of the world's oldest golf publication for just £3 in this spectacular offer
By Elliott Heath published
Golf Monthly magazine subscription
Get the gift that keeps on giving, with the brand new issue of Golf Monthly coming direct to your door or digital device every four weeks. Take advantage of this stunning 3 for £3 offer now!
Established in 1911, Golf Monthly is the world’s oldest golf magazine and acknowledged as the UK’s most authoritative source of information on the game we love.
Written for golfers, by golfers, every issue features tips on how to play better, reviews of the the latest equipment, interviews with the biggest names in the game, ideas for where to play at home and abroad and expert insight and features on the grass roots game.
Golf Monthly is the whole game in one.
The latest issue of Golf Monthly is packed full of the best new gear, features, tour news and instruction. This month we focus on putting with Andy Sullivan's masterclass and the best gear on the market. We also talk to Gary Player and Nick Dougherty and reveal our new Top 50 UK Coaches list.
- DEAL: 3 issues of Golf Monthly magazine for £3
T&Cs:
Offer is available to new print & digital subscribers only.
Elliott Heath is our Senior Staff Writer and has been with Golf Monthly since early 2016. He graduated in Sports Journalism in 2016 and currently manages the Golf Monthly news, courses and travel sections as well as our large Facebook, Twitter and Instagram pages. Elliott has interviewed some huge names in the golf world including Sergio Garcia, Thomas Bjorn, Bernd Wiesberger and Scotty Cameron as well as a number of professionals on the DP World and PGA Tours. He has also covered three Open Championships on-site including at Carnoustie in 2018 when he was inside the ropes with Tiger Woods. He has played 31 of our Top 100 golf courses, with his favourites being both Sunningdales, Woodhall Spa, Old Head and Alwoodley. He currently plays at West Byfleet Golf Club in Surrey, where his handicap index floats between 3-5. His golfing highlight is making albatross on the 9th hole on the Hotchkin Course at Woodhall Spa, and he has made one hole-in-one.
Elliott is currently playing:
Driver: Honma TR20
3 wood: TaylorMade SIM2 Max
Hybrid: TaylorMade SIM Max
Irons: Mizuno MP5
Wedges: Titleist Vokey Design
Putter: Odyssey White Hot OG #5
Ball: Titleist Pro V1x
