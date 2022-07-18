German Pro Becomes First Player To Win Two Ranking Events In The Same Week

Golf Monthly Newsletter Golf tips and expert instruction, golf club reviews and the latest golf equipment. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Golf Monthly. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Marc Hammer has become the first player to win two Official World Golf Ranking events in two different countries in the same week.

On Tuesday, the German secured the Pro Golf Tour’s Weihenstephan Open at Golfanlage Holledau in Germany, with a career-best closing 63 to secure a one-shot victory, two years after his only other win.

There was no such wait for another title this time though, as he followed that up with his maiden Challenge Tour victory on Sunday, winning the EuramBank Open by two shots with a closing 66.

Marc Hammer of Germany, becomes the first player EVER to win TWO #OWGR tournaments in the same week, and in different countries!!!Tuesday: wins his first pro event on @ProGolfTour in Germany!Sunday: wins his first event on the @Challenge_Tour in Austria!

“I’m feeling great, amazing, I’m really happy,” he said after his back-to-back successes. “I just got last week my first win as a pro and now to get the next tournament straight away, get another win, it means a lot.

“I missed a lot of greens somewhere in the middle but figured out my swing a little better and started to make some golf shots again on 15 or something, and made a great birdie on 15 and just tried to make a solid shot at 18 and the putt was just perfect, so quite happy to end it that way.”

After missing the cut on his previous Challenge Tour appearance at the Emporda Challenge last month, Hammer headed back to the Pro Golf Tour. Back-to-back top 10 finishes there, at the Gradi Polish Open and the Raiffeisen Pro Golf Tour St. Pölten, showed he’d found some form, and that all came together, first at the Weihenstephan Open before he headed back to the Challenge Tour to ride the wave to another victory in the EuramBank Open.

A post shared by Marc Hammer (@marc_hmmr)

Hammer said: “My long game is really solid the whole year, putting, I was not struggling but I just couldn’t hole any putts the last couple of weeks. I just changed putters last week and putting was great. I think that’s a great putter. It shows me that I went the right way, I’m doing the right things and I’m not going to change much, just going to play Challenge Tour now instead of Pro Golf Tour.”

The next Challenge Tour event is back in Hammer’s homeland, with the Big Green Egg German Challenge starting at Wittelsbacher Golfclub, Neuburg an der Donau, Germany on Thursday.