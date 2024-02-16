Genesis Invitational Friday Tee Times For Round 2 As Tiger Woods Looks To Make The Cut
Tiger Woods will be one of the last to tee off on Friday as he looks to make the cut in the second round of the Genesis Invitational at Riviera Country Club in Los Angeles
The third signature event on the 2024 PGA Tour calendar continues on Friday with the second round of the Genesis Invitational at Riviera Country Club in Los Angeles.
Patrick Cantlay will take a one-shot lead into round two after a seven-under 64 on Thursday, a round that included eight birdies and just one bogey.
Cantlay – chasing his first win on tour since the 2022 BMW Championship – will be one of the last players to tee off on Friday at 2.42pm ET, alongside playing partners Tom Kim and Jordan Speith, who shot rounds of 69 and 66 on day one.
The 31-year-old American holds a slim lead over Luke List, Cam Davis and Jason Day, who each shot rounds of 65 to share second place.
But as is usually the case, all eyes will be on Tiger Woods – who also hosts the event – as he looks to make the cut in his first event of the year.
Debuting his brand new Sun Day Red apparel, Woods battled to a one-over 72 on day one, where he shot five birdies and six bogeys including a shank on the 18th to end his round on a low.
The 15-time major champ will have some work to do on Friday as he sits right on the cut line in a tie for 49th, with the top 50 players (and ties) earning a spot into the weekend.
Woods, along with Justin Thomas (+1) and Gary Woodland (-1), will start their rounds at 2.54pm ET.
Kicking off the second round will be 20-year-old sensation Nick Dunlap (-1), who last month became the first amateur in 33 years to win a PGA Tour event at the American Express, and Grayson Murray (E) at 10.20am ET.
The other notable tee times on Friday include World No.1 Scottie Scheffler (-3), Collin Morikawa (-1) and Matt Fitzpatrick (+4) at 12.13pm ET, and World No.2 Rory McIlroy, Wyndham Clark and Max Homa at 12.25pm ET.
With plenty to play for, including a $20 million purse, round two looks set to once again showcase why the Genesis is one of the most anticipated tournaments every year.
Below is the full list of tee times for round two of the Genesis Invitational at Riviera Country Club.
Genesis Invitational Tee Times - Round Two
ET (GMT)
- 10.20am (3.20pm): Nick Dunlap, Grayson Murray
- 10.32am (3.32pm): Will Zalatoris, Matt Kuchar, Sam Ryder
- 10.44am (3.44pm): Luke List, JJ Spaun, Kevin Yu
- 10.56am (3.56pm): Jason Day, Tony Finau, Brendon Todd
- 11.08am (4.08pm): Lee Hodges, Brian Harman, Hideki Matsuyama
- 11.20am (4.20pm): Sepp Straka, Si Woo Kim, Andrew Putnam
- 11.32am (4.32pm): Rickie Fowler, Mackenzie Hughes, Patrick Rodgers
- 11.44am (4.44pm): Taylor Moore, Kurt Kitayama, Eric Cole
- 12.01pm (5.01pm): Sahith Theegala, Xander Schauffele, Tommy Fleetwood
- 12.13pm (5.13pm): Collin Morikawa, Matt Fitzpatrick, Scottie Scheffler
- 12.25pm (5.25pm): Wyndham Clark, Rory McIlroy, Max Homa
- 12.37pm (5.37pm): Adam Scott, Alex Smalley, Taylor Montgomery
- 12.49pm (5.49pm): Nicolai Hojgard, Chase Johnson
- 1.01pm (6.01pm): Charley Hoffman, Beau Hossler, Ben Griffin
- 1.13pm (6.13pm): Lucas Glover, Byeong Hun An, Adam Schenk
- 1.25pm (6.25pm): Emiliano Grillo, Russell Henley, Sungjae Im
- 1.42pm (6.42pm): Keegan Bradley, Tom Hoge, Harris English
- 1.54pm (6.54pm): Chris Kirk, Corey Conners, JT Poston
- 2.06pm (7.06pm): Adam Svensson, Seamus Power, Denny McCarthy
- 2.18pm (7.18pm): Cam Davis, Adam Hadwin, Cameron Young
- 2.30pm (7.30pm): Nick Taylor, Viktor Hovland, Sam Burns
- 2.42pm (7.42pm): Tom Kim, Patrick Cantlay, Jordan Spieth
- 2.54pm (7.54pm): Justin Thomas, Tiger Woods, Gary Woodland
- 3.06pm (8.06pm): Ludvig Aberg, Nick Hardy, Christiaan Bezuidenhout
Tiger Woods Tee Time - Round Two
ET (GMT)
- 2.54pm (7.54pm): Justin Thomas, Tiger Woods, Gary Woodland
Rory McIlroy Tee Time - Round Two
ET (GMT)
- 12.25pm (5.25pm): Wyndham Clark, Rory McIlroy, Max Homa
How To Watch The Genesis Invitational In The US
All times ET
Friday 16 February: 4.00pm-8.00pm (Golf Channel/Peacock)
Saturday 17 February: 1.00pm-3.00pm (Golf Channel/Peacock), 3.00pm-7.00pm (CBS)
Sunday 18 February: 1.00pm-3.00pm (Golf Channel/Peacock), 3.00pm-6.30pm (CBS)
How To Watch The Genesis Invitational In The UK
All times GMT
Friday 16 February: 3.30pm-1.00am (Sky Sports Golf), 10.30pm-1.00am (Sky Sports Main Event)
Saturday 17 February: 3.00pm-12.00am (Sky Sports Golf), 8.30pm-12.00am (Sky Sports Main Event)
Sunday 18 February: 2.30pm-11.30pm (Sky Sports Golf), 7.00pm-11.30pm (Sky Sports Main Event)
Joel Kulasingham is freelance writer for Golf Monthly.
