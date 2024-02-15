How The Genesis Invitational Prize Money Has Grown Through The Years

The prize money on offer at the Genesis Invitational is up there with some of the biggest in the sport

Jon Rahm and Rory Sabbatini celebrate after their Riviera Country Club wins
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Elliott Heath
By Elliott Heath
published

The Genesis Invitational has one of the largest prize funds in golf, with $4m going to the winner from a total pool of $20m.

It's $5m short of the Players Championship and LIV Golf tournaments, equal to the 2023 US Open payout and bigger than the prize pots at the 2023 Masters, PGA Championship and Open Championship.

The Riviera showpiece is part of the PGA Tour's Signature Events, which feature smaller fields and bigger prize money, while some don't even feature a cut and therefore ensure a guaranteed payday.

This week's total prize pool remains the same as last year's, when it was also part of the 'designated' or 'elevated' event schedule. The bumped-up events were a response from the PGA Tour to its upstart Saudi-backed rival LIV Golf, which set its prize funds at a massive and never-seen-before $25m.

It meant that the 2023 Genesis Invitational's prize fund was a huge $8m larger than the 2022 tournament, which itself had risen $2.7m from 2021. The event has steadily offered more and more cash over the years but nothing has been as drastic as the jump from 2022 to 2023.

Jon Rahm with the trophy after his win in the 2023 Genesis Invitational

Jon Rahm won $3.6m at the 2023 Genesis Invitational

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The winner's check of $4m is up there with the biggest in golf, and it's over double what it was just three years ago and bigger than the entire purse was in 2002. It wasn't until 2008 that the winner got more than $1m, and some 16 years later they're taking home well over three times that.

Take a look at how the Genesis Invitational prize money has grown through the years...

Swipe to scroll horizontally
Genesis Invitational Prize Money Through The Years
YearTotal purseFirst place
2024$20m$4m
2023$20m$3.6m
2022$12m$2.16m
2021$9.3m$1.674m
2020$9.3m$1.674m
2019$7.4m$1.332m
2018$7.2m$1.296m
2017$7m$1.26m
2016$6.8m$1.224m
2014-2015$6.7m$1.206m
2012-2013$6.6m$1.188m
2011$6.5m$1.17m
2010$6.4m$1.152m
2009$6.3m$1.134m
2008$6.2m$1.116m
2007$5.2m$936,000
2006$5.1m$918,000
2004-2005$4.8m$864,000
2003$4.5m$810,000
2002$3.7m$666,000
2001$3.4m$612,000
2000$3.1m$558,000
1990$1m$180,000
1980$250,000$45,000
1970$100,000$20,000
1960$37,500$5,500
1950$15,000$2,600
1940$5,000$1,500
