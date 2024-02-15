The Genesis Invitational has one of the largest prize funds in golf, with $4m going to the winner from a total pool of $20m.

It's $5m short of the Players Championship and LIV Golf tournaments, equal to the 2023 US Open payout and bigger than the prize pots at the 2023 Masters, PGA Championship and Open Championship.

The Riviera showpiece is part of the PGA Tour's Signature Events, which feature smaller fields and bigger prize money, while some don't even feature a cut and therefore ensure a guaranteed payday.

This week's total prize pool remains the same as last year's, when it was also part of the 'designated' or 'elevated' event schedule. The bumped-up events were a response from the PGA Tour to its upstart Saudi-backed rival LIV Golf, which set its prize funds at a massive and never-seen-before $25m.

It meant that the 2023 Genesis Invitational's prize fund was a huge $8m larger than the 2022 tournament, which itself had risen $2.7m from 2021. The event has steadily offered more and more cash over the years but nothing has been as drastic as the jump from 2022 to 2023.

Jon Rahm won $3.6m at the 2023 Genesis Invitational (Image credit: Getty Images)

The winner's check of $4m is up there with the biggest in golf, and it's over double what it was just three years ago and bigger than the entire purse was in 2002. It wasn't until 2008 that the winner got more than $1m, and some 16 years later they're taking home well over three times that.

Take a look at how the Genesis Invitational prize money has grown through the years...