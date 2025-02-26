Defiant Gary Woodland Vows To 'Carry On Fighting For My Dreams' In Emotional Press Conference After Receiving PGA Tour Courage Award

Gary Woodland has been honored with the PGA Tour Courage Award following his professional comeback after brain surgery in September 2023.

Having felt unwell during May 2023, Woodland went for tests and it was discovered that he had a lesion pressing on the part of his brain which deals with fear and anxiety.

Initial treatment via medication did little to solve the issue, so the American decided to go under the knife. Doctors removed most of the tumor and cut off blood supply to prevent future growth.

In the 18 months since surgery, however, the 2019 US Open champion has endured a difficult road to recovery involving serious mental-health battles which Woodland still fights to this day.

As his efforts to extend what has been a hugely successful playing career so far continue, the PGA Tour have recognized Woodland's journey by making him the seventh recipient of a prize awarded to Chris Kirk in 2023.

Gary Woodland is the newest recipient of the Courage Award! After experiencing health struggles for much of 2023, Woodland underwent surgery to remove a brain lesion. He continues to manage symptoms as he competes full-time on the PGA TOUR. He is the seventh recipient of the…

In a statement announcing the latest PGA Tour Courage Award winner on Wednesday, PGA Tour commissioner, Jay Monahan said: "Gary's journey has been well documented and the fact that he has overcome so many challenges associated with his initial diagnosis is nothing short of miraculous.

"We are so proud to honor him with the PGA Tour Courage Award recognizing his relentless spirit and his willingness to share his story and inspire others."

Following his vital treatment, the 40-year-old returned to the PGA Tour at the Sony Open in January 2024. During the months that followed, Woodland managed three top-25 finishes in 26 appearances and a best of T9th at the Shriners Children's Open - an incredible achievement given the circumstances.

The PGA Tour said in its statement that Woodland "continues to manage physical, emotional and mental symptoms" as a result of his initial diagnosis, with the man himself insisting he will continue to fight for his dreams.

Ahead of his latest PGA Tour appearance at the Cognizant Classic this week, Woodland said: “At the end of the day, I’m fighting. The last thing I’m going to let this do is let this thing in my head stop my dreams, and that’s why I fight every day.

"I want to be there for my kids and my family, but I want to chase my dreams, too. I’ve got a lot of dreams out here.

"Seeing my kids…I couldn't give up."Courage Award winner Gary Woodland's inspiring journey through battling his brain lesion while competing on TOUR will leave a special place in your heart.

“I’m starting to understand what I need to do every day to function in life, but the things I’m doing to help with my brain are also helping me play golf, and I’m knocking on the door.

"I know my game is close. It’s coming, and I’m going to keep knocking on that door until I bust through, and then we’ll see what happens.”

As part of the award, Woodland received $25,000 to donate to a charity of his choice - a figure the American says he will match. The four-time PGA Tour winner confirmed that money will go towards Champion Charities, an organization which conducts research and supports patients with brain tumors, trauma or disease.

Woodland - whose story is told during Full Swing: Season 3 on Netflix - went on to share what the award itself means to him and why it belongs to his family as well as everyone who has supported him through the past couple of years.

An emotional @GaryWoodland reflects on receiving the Courage Award ❤️

Fighting through tears during his pre-tournament press conference, Woodland said: [This award means] everything to me because -- sorry. It's been a hard journey for me. The last couple years has been really hard.

"Receiving this is a testament to the people around me because there's no way, one, I'd be back playing or no way I'd be sitting here today if it wasn't for them.

"It means everything for me to receive it, but it really belongs to the people around me. It's been hard for me to share my journey, but I've done it for the sole purpose of trying to help people because I am blessed with amazing family and my team around me, and even the golf world, from the Tour, players, caddies, to you guys, the love and support I've had has been amazing.

"It pains me to think that somebody is out there going through something and doesn't have that much support, and hopefully they can see me or see my story and realize that I battle it every day, too. They can see me and say, if that guy can do it, I can do it.

"I'm very blessed to have my family and my team and the golf world behind me, and this award is for all of them."