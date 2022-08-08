Gary Player Releases Statement After Son Puts Trophies Up For Auction
The South African legend says he is taking action to recover the memorabilia
- (opens in new tab)
- (opens in new tab)
-
- (opens in new tab)
- Sign up to Golf Monthly Newsletter Newsletter
Golf tips and expert instruction, golf club reviews and the latest golf equipment.
Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.
Gary Player has released a statement claiming that several trophies and pieces of memorabilia put up for auction by his son Marc belong to him, adding that he is taking action to get them back.
The 86-year-old legend, winner of nine Majors and one of only five to do the career Grand Slam, released the statement in response to the action of his son, who has also acted as his father’s manager, putting what Gary Player terms “part of my legacy” up for sale. Player maintains he has not placed any items up for sale, by auction or any other means.
A statement on the unauthorized sale of Gary Player trophies & memorabilia. pic.twitter.com/2tilBplJOLAugust 8, 2022
This is not the first time Player’s sons have hit the headlines for the wrong reason. Earlier this year, Wayne Player revealed he has received a lifetime ban from the Masters after using last year’s honorary starters ceremony as an opportunity to advertise golf balls. With the cameras trained on Lee Elder, the first black golfer to play the Masters, Wayne Player held up a sleeve of golf balls in the background.
Elder, a four-time PGA Tour winner, wasn’t in good enough health to hit a shot with regular starters Gary Player and Jack Nicklaus, but as the ceremony turned to him, Wayne Player appeared to take the chance to do a little guerilla marketing. Ironically, one of the people who took to social media to criticise his brother’s actions.
Wayne Player had been in trouble at Augusta before, having been arrested for fraud over an incident involving a house rental at the 2018 Masters. The charges were later dropped, but not before he has spent what he described as “five nights of hell” in a nearby cell.
Jeff graduated from Leeds University in Business Studies and Media in 1996 and did a post grad in journalism at Sheffield College in 1997. His first jobs were on Slam Dunk (basketball) and Football Monthly magazines, and he's worked for the Sunday Times, Press Association and ESPN. He has faced golfing greats Sam Torrance and Sergio Garcia, but on the poker felt rather than the golf course. Jeff's favourite course played is Sandy Lane in Barbados, which went far better than when he played Matfen Hall in Northumberland, where he crashed the buggy on the way to the 1st tee!
-
-
Best New Balance Golf Shoes 2022
Check out this guide to the latest golf shoes from New Balance to help you find the right model for your game and budget
By Mike Bailey • Published
-
10 Biggest Names Missing The FedEx Playoffs
Who will be absent when the FedEx St Jude Championship starts this week?
By Jeff Kimber • Published