Gary Player Ranks The Masters As The Fourth-Best Major…What Do We Think?

Never one to shy away from an opinion, Gary Player famously rates The Masters dead last as the fourth-best Major in golf, but do we agree?

As a nine-time Major champion with three Green Jackets, you have to respect Player for what he's done in the game, but his assertion that The Masters lay bottom of the pecking order of the Majors ruffled more than a few feathers.

His reasoning? Well, mainly down to the age and history of the Open, US Open and PGA Championships compared to the relatively new Masters by comparison.

That word 'championship' also came up as a reason the other three ranked ahead of Augusta National, with The Masters an invitational by definition, but what do the Golf Monthly team think?

You have to respect Gary Player’s words, as a winner of all four and a three-time Green Jacket winner. I understand what he is saying, as it is the newest of the traditional four men’s Majors and it doesn’t have the qualification routes that the others do.

It is an ‘Invitational’ in a sense vs an out-and-out championship. However, for me as a fan nothing comes close to The Masters. It stands alone as the greatest tournament in golf, in terms of individual competition at least, for a number of different reasons.

Augusta National as a course and the history we have witnessed there, the traditions including the Champions Dinner, Par 3 Contest and the incredible perks of winning that see past champions exempt for life, plus the mystique of the entire Major, from how elusive it is to get tickets or even play the course, makes it incredibly special.

Sure it’s not accessible for many but we all get to watch it on TV each April and enjoy the spectacle. I would put The Open in second place for its history followed by the US Open. The PGA Championship is an incredible and historic championship in its own right and ranking as the fourth-best men’s event is no slight.

In my eyes, The Masters is certainly not the fourth-best Major of the group - it is arguably No.1. The PGA Championship takes a comfortable fourth place, with each of the other three offering up different qualities which make them so alluring.

The Masters is the most popular and many people's entry points into the sport - it was possibly one of mine - while The Open Championship is the oldest and contains all of the deepest history.

What makes the US Open so interesting to me is just how difficult the course is every year and how tough the world's best find it. As far as ranking them goes, I suppose it probably depends on how I feel at the time, but The Masters will never, ever be fourth.

You have to respect someone like Gary Player given the experience he’s had in the game, even if he’s prone to the odd slightly controversial comment. However, his assertion that The Masters is the worst of the four Majors is baffling and verging on laughable.

I wonder who’s upset him at Augusta National. I’d be prepared to listen to his arguments for putting The Masters third, even if I don’t agree, but anyone who thinks the PGA Championship isn’t bottom of the pile has no credibility in my eyes.

For me, The Masters is the best of the four Majors, followed closely by The Open Championship. Then, close behind that is the US Open. I’d have the PGA some way adrift.

If you asked 100 players which Major they’d prefer to win if they could only register one victory, I suspect around 40% would say The Masters and The Open and 20% would chose the US Open. No one would pick the PGA Championship.

You can see what Gary Player means in terms of the age, history and championship status of the other three Majors, but it's clearly his personal issues with Augusta National that was behind him putting The Masters fourth on the list.

As in terms of mystique, allure and standing both from within the game and outside, The Masters is clearly the pinnicle of golf and likely top of any player's list to win, fan's to attend and media member to cover.

Being the only one to play the same course every year certainly helps, especially when Augusta National has done everything to maintain that exclusivity and special aura down the years.

The Open and US Open are brilliant events and vying for top spot depending on which side of the Atlantic you're from - and plenty of players will put winning at Claret Jug at St Andrews right up there with winning at Augusta.

But The Open's not at St Andrews every year, and that combined with all the traditions and history that smacks you right in the face when stroling down Magnolia Lane means The Master simply has to be top of the golfing tree.