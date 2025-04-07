Gary Player Ranks The Masters As The Fourth-Best Major…What Do We Think?
Gary Player placed The Masters as bottom on the list of Majors, but that's not exactly a view shared by our Golf Monthly team, find out what they had to say
Never one to shy away from an opinion, Gary Player famously rates The Masters dead last as the fourth-best Major in golf, but do we agree?
As a nine-time Major champion with three Green Jackets, you have to respect Player for what he's done in the game, but his assertion that The Masters lay bottom of the pecking order of the Majors ruffled more than a few feathers.
His reasoning? Well, mainly down to the age and history of the Open, US Open and PGA Championships compared to the relatively new Masters by comparison.
That word 'championship' also came up as a reason the other three ranked ahead of Augusta National, with The Masters an invitational by definition, but what do the Golf Monthly team think?
You have to respect Gary Player’s words, as a winner of all four and a three-time Green Jacket winner. I understand what he is saying, as it is the newest of the traditional four men’s Majors and it doesn’t have the qualification routes that the others do.
It is an ‘Invitational’ in a sense vs an out-and-out championship. However, for me as a fan nothing comes close to The Masters. It stands alone as the greatest tournament in golf, in terms of individual competition at least, for a number of different reasons.
Augusta National as a course and the history we have witnessed there, the traditions including the Champions Dinner, Par 3 Contest and the incredible perks of winning that see past champions exempt for life, plus the mystique of the entire Major, from how elusive it is to get tickets or even play the course, makes it incredibly special.
Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter
Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts.
Sure it’s not accessible for many but we all get to watch it on TV each April and enjoy the spectacle. I would put The Open in second place for its history followed by the US Open. The PGA Championship is an incredible and historic championship in its own right and ranking as the fourth-best men’s event is no slight.
In my eyes, The Masters is certainly not the fourth-best Major of the group - it is arguably No.1. The PGA Championship takes a comfortable fourth place, with each of the other three offering up different qualities which make them so alluring.
The Masters is the most popular and many people's entry points into the sport - it was possibly one of mine - while The Open Championship is the oldest and contains all of the deepest history.
What makes the US Open so interesting to me is just how difficult the course is every year and how tough the world's best find it. As far as ranking them goes, I suppose it probably depends on how I feel at the time, but The Masters will never, ever be fourth.
You have to respect someone like Gary Player given the experience he’s had in the game, even if he’s prone to the odd slightly controversial comment. However, his assertion that The Masters is the worst of the four Majors is baffling and verging on laughable.
I wonder who’s upset him at Augusta National. I’d be prepared to listen to his arguments for putting The Masters third, even if I don’t agree, but anyone who thinks the PGA Championship isn’t bottom of the pile has no credibility in my eyes.
For me, The Masters is the best of the four Majors, followed closely by The Open Championship. Then, close behind that is the US Open. I’d have the PGA some way adrift.
If you asked 100 players which Major they’d prefer to win if they could only register one victory, I suspect around 40% would say The Masters and The Open and 20% would chose the US Open. No one would pick the PGA Championship.
You can see what Gary Player means in terms of the age, history and championship status of the other three Majors, but it's clearly his personal issues with Augusta National that was behind him putting The Masters fourth on the list.
As in terms of mystique, allure and standing both from within the game and outside, The Masters is clearly the pinnicle of golf and likely top of any player's list to win, fan's to attend and media member to cover.
Being the only one to play the same course every year certainly helps, especially when Augusta National has done everything to maintain that exclusivity and special aura down the years.
The Open and US Open are brilliant events and vying for top spot depending on which side of the Atlantic you're from - and plenty of players will put winning at Claret Jug at St Andrews right up there with winning at Augusta.
But The Open's not at St Andrews every year, and that combined with all the traditions and history that smacks you right in the face when stroling down Magnolia Lane means The Master simply has to be top of the golfing tree.
Paul Higham is a sports journalist with over 20 years of experience in covering most major sporting events for both Sky Sports and BBC Sport. He is currently freelance and covers the golf majors on the BBC Sport website. Highlights over the years include covering that epic Monday finish in the Ryder Cup at Celtic Manor and watching Rory McIlroy produce one of the most dominant Major wins at the 2011 US Open at Congressional. He also writes betting previews and still feels strangely proud of backing Danny Willett when he won the Masters in 2016 - Willett also praised his putting stroke during a media event before the Open at Hoylake. Favourite interviews he's conducted have been with McIlroy, Paul McGinley, Thomas Bjorn, Rickie Fowler and the enigma that is Victor Dubuisson. A big fan of watching any golf from any tour, sadly he spends more time writing about golf than playing these days with two young children, and as a big fair weather golfer claims playing in shorts is worth at least five shots. Being from Liverpool he loves the likes of Hoylake, Birkdale and the stretch of tracks along England's Golf Coast, but would say his favourite courses played are Kingsbarns and Portrush.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
-
-
Does Rory McIlroy's New Nike Golf Shoe Live Up To The Hype? I Test It To Find Out
I loved the previous Tour 3 golf shoe but I recently tested Rory McIlroy's new Tour 4 to see if the performance could be improved upon.
By Sam Tremlett Published
-
Why Joining The Golfclubs4cash Loyalty Program Makes Perfect Sense
We explain the various benefits of the golfclubs4cash membership plan, what’s included and why it represents excellent value for money for golfers
By In partnership with golfclubs4cash Published