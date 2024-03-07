Full Swing Cameras Capture Moment Brooks Koepka Revealed LIV Golf Fee Was Over $100m

He may have declined to do a full sit-down interview for the new Full Swing Season 2, but Netflix cameras were still following Brooks Koepka as he famously revealed his hefty LIV Golf fee.

Koepka's episode in the inaugural Full Swing series was one of the most revealing, as the usually tough, intense competitor struggled to deal with the consistent injuries that hindered his game.

Famously admitting he felt he couldn't compete with the best of the best on the PGA Tour anymore due to his injury problems, an emotional Koepka decided to join LIV Golf where he found his fitness and form again before winning a fifth Major.

And of all places, it was on a podcast with YouTuber-turned-boxer Jake Paul that a relaxed Koepka gave some pretty good insights, given it was in a more laid back setting than a usual media conference.

"Look, I’ll be honest with you – I signed for the dough," Koepka admitted to Paul on his BS w/ Jake Paul Podcast.

When asked if it was eight or nine figures, Koepka replied with a smile: “It was nine. It was pretty good, I was pretty happy with it I’ll put it that way."

Koepka, who said he signed for $130m deal in the Alan Shipnuck book LIV and Let Die also joked whether golf "was a real sport" with Paul.

"Sometimes I look at the guys, and I hate dogging them, but I know what real athletes do, I know how guys train, how they do all this stuff," Koepka joked.

"Then watching some guys [golfers] who’ll go 'I’ll go slam seven or eight beers every night and then go play in the morning'. Some people do that.

"There's no way I’d do it. If I'm in the Olympics and I'm running tomorrow, what am I going to do that night to prepare for it? Not that."

Brooks Koepka won his third Wanamaker Trophy in 2023 (Image credit: Getty Images)

Although Koepka will not be sitting down the the film crew for this Full Swing season, there's been plenty for the cameras to have captured from the American.

After joining LIV Golf and getting over his injuries, Koepka found his Major form again, and if Netflix have any footage of him at Augusta it will be must-see viewing.

Koepka admitted himself he choked away possible victory at The Masters when he blew a four-shot lead over Jon Rahm.

The response was emphatic though as Koepka withstood a strong challenge from Viktor Hovland to win the 2023 PGA Championship at Oak Hill - his third Wanamaker Trophy and fifth Major overall.

Koepka has also been involved in one of the big talking points of the LIV Golf season, with his much-publicised fall out with rising star Matt Wolff grabbing the headlines.

Koepka called Wolff a "wasted talent" back in July and said he had given up on him as "one guy is not going to give any effort" for his team.

Wolff later responded to the five-time Major champion's claims, saying he was "heartbroken" as he continued to deal with mental health challenges - before he was eventually traded for Talor Gooch.

If the Netflix cameras have had more decent access to Koepka, it won't disappoint, as he's been at the centre of plenty of talking points over the last year in golf.