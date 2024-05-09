From Shakira To Spray Tans - Nelly Korda 'Star Struck' By Met Gala As She Gets Back To Business With History Bid

As she looks to carve her name into women's golf history this week, Nelly Korda admits she was "star struck" when attending the Met Gala recently as her star continues to rise.

Already a superstar at the top of women's golf, Korda is branching out into popular culture after being invited to the prestigious Met Gala this week - but it's now back to the day job for the World No.1.

After winning The Chevron two weeks ago, Korda can make history at the Cognizant Founders Cup this week by winning a sixth LPGA Tour event in a row - but she's not getting ahead of herself just yet.

While describing meeting pop singer Shakira as a highlight, Korda joked about a common golfer's problem when getting ready to walk the red carpet in New York.

"I got to do something completely different and get a spray tan for the first time ever," said Korda about her Met Gala experience.

"I couldn't show everyone my lovely permanent sock tan. Just doing something outside of my comfort zone is definitely really cool.

"I thought, you know, I would never ever think that I would ever be able to attend the Met Gala. As a girl I watched it growing up and just in awe of all the dresses. To be on the red carpet or green carpet was a dream come true.

"It was so, so crazy. You're standing in line ready to get on the carpet and you're like seeing all these people you usually watch in TV shows or movies and they're like famous singers and you're star struck the entire time. It's the best people watching for me. I was just silent looking at everyone's dresses.

"I would say like I saw Shakira and I just love Shakira. She's so beautiful. Then Jaden Smith was really, really nice. He was the first person to say hello to me and introduce himself.

"It's just, I mean, this is me. This is me, visor on wearing golf clothes. This is my comfort zone. It was really, really neat to step outside of my comfort zone and do something like that. That was my first time ever walking a red carpet and went out with a bang. I think it's just downhill from here.

"But it was such a neat experience and I'm just so grateful that I had the opportunity to do that."

Now back into golf mode - Korda insists she has not thought too much about the historic six in a row she could achieve this week.

"If I'm being honest, I have not thought about it at all because I've had so much going on those two weeks," Korda insisted.

"My track record hasn't been the greatest in New Jersey. Last year missed the cut and we played KPMG here last year too and that was a nice missed cut as well.

"I'm really just trying to keep it one shot at time, see how it goes. This golf course is tough. It's very, very narrow off the tee. The rough is very penalizing. And it's wet this year, so it's even worse.

"So just not getting too ahead of myself and taking it a shot at a time. As boring as it sounds or as many times as you're going to hear me say it, that's the motto and I'm going to stick to it."

Korda growing the game naturally

Korda has been held up as a beacon for women's golf in helping to grow the game - appearing at the Met Gala as an example - but she insists she's not seeking attention just merely trying to grow the game naturally through continuing to play well on the course.

"I mean, I'm just out here doing what I love and hopefully that's what grows the game naturally," Korda added. "I'm not trying to push anything. I hope that people see me for who I am and I love this game and doing it naturally.

"At the end of the day I think if you perform well in your sport that's what grabs people's attention. I'm not the type of person that tries to push anything or does anything I'm not really comfortable with.

"So I hope that I just do it naturally and that catches people's attention."