'Generational Type Of Talent' Ludvig Aberg To Make Pro Debut

Ludvig Aberg must be wondering what he’s walked into – but he couldn’t stop smiling yesterday as he prepares to make his professional debut at the RBC Canadian Open on the PGA Tour.

The PGA Tour merger with LIV Golf dominated the discussions around Oakdale Golf and Country Club in Toronto, Ontario, none of it really concerning the 23-year-old Swede, who was feeling “super happy” to get his new chapter started.

“I don’t really know,” he said, when asked what the vibe had been like amongst the players, following the news of the merger. Why would he? – this is his big moment.

After the Texas Tech alum finished number one on the 2023 PGA Tour University Ranking, Aberg became the first player in the Tour’s history to earn PGA Tour membership via collegiate merit.

It’s quite understandable, then, that his only thoughts right now are to enjoy himself, and "play as much as I can."

“The PGA TOUR U team has done a tremendous job of incorporating us and giving us benefits and opportunities,” said Aberg, who has been described as a “generational type of talent” by his college coach Greg Sands.

“I'm just fortunate to be kind of the first guy to take advantage of it. But I think it's going to get better. I think more guys are going to be able to take advantage of it.

“I think it's going to make college golf better. I think the incentive to stay in school, finish your degree and then all the opportunities that you can take advantage of.

“If someone told me two or three years ago that I would have status right out of college I would be over the moon. So obviously super happy to take advantage of it.”

The young Swede was all smiles ahead of the Canadian Open (Image credit: Getty Images)

Aberg may have made played on the PGA Tour before, but this week will be a step up, and he’s landed himself quite a group – US Open champion Matt Fitzpatrick, and another Englishman, Tyrrell Hatton.

“It's going to be different,” added the Swede, “but I'm still going to be the same person. I'm not going to change anything like that. Stay true to who I am. See where that takes me.”

Rose Zhang managed something incredible last week, winning on her LPGA Tour professional debut – and as impressed as Aberg was, he's not allowing himself to get carried away on what he might be able to achieve.

“She's an unbelievable player, unbelievable person and what she's done is pretty amazing,” he added. “If I can do something along those lines I think I'm doing pretty well. But she had obviously a great college career and she's going to have a great pro career too.”