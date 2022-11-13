Former Open Winner 'Urged' Cameron Smith To Stick With The PGA Tour

The 1991 Champion Golfer of the Year, Ian Baker-Finch, urged fellow Aussie Cameron Smith to remain loyal to the PGA Tour and stay away from LIV golf and its leader, Greg Norman, labelling them both as ‘combative’ to golf.

Baker-Finch referred to his conversation with Smith in a metaphorical sense, as a father and son like moment and urged Smith to pledge his allegiance to the PGA Tour and attempt to become an immovable object in first place of the world rankings whilst holding an array of Major titles.



”In the very last night line of our conversation I said ‘look … if I was your dad I would be telling you to take the money,'" Baker-Finch told News Corp (opens in new tab).

Baker-Finch holds the Claret Jug after his 1991 success (Image credit: Getty Images)

“I really hoped Cam wouldn’t go because I felt he had the ability to be No. 1 in the world and create a huge name for himself like Adam Scott has done over the years and like Greg Norman did himself.

“In saying that, I totally understand it. How can you turn down $150-$200 million?... I said I would love you to stay. I think you can create a really great legacy. Win more Majors. Put your name on top of those world rankings.”

Smith responded by saying it 'felt like he was talking to his old man’ during the conversation, which lasted around 45 minutes. Ultimately, since joining LIV, Smith has said he doesn't have any regrets.

LIV Golf CEO, Greg Norman and Smith pose following Smith's victory (Image credit: Getty Images)

In order to support his argument further, Baker-Finch thinks that LIV’s ongoing feud with the PGA has been created by Norman and his dislike of the American Tour and this has meant the LIV tour has gone about their business the ‘wrong way.’

“He has always had a bit of an issue with the PGA Tour and he has been given a platform to show why. It’s just a shame it’s so combative because I don’t think it needs to be that way,” Baker-Finch said.

During a successful career which saw the Australian play in 167 PGA events, making 92 cuts, Baker-Finch generated just over a total of $2 million whilst on tour and he has stated that he respects the LIV players who have openly switched for the money.

A board member of the Australian PGA, Baker-Finch will be seeing the likes of LIV players Smith and Marc Leishman returning to Australia over the summer, with the PGA of Australia stating they they will be “welcomed home” and allowed to play in both the Australian PGA Championship and Australian Open, as their Tour regulations allow for the likes of Smith and Leishman to participate in their home championships regardless of their LIV Golf involvement.