Former LET Player Titiya Plucksataporn Dies Aged 39

Former Ladies European Tour (LET) player Titiya Plucksataporn has passed away aged 39. A statement released by the LET (opens in new tab) confirmed Plucksataporn died on 22 October after succumbing to cancer.

Plucksataporn, from Thailand, took up golf at the age of 12 and was coached by her father, Mr Tarat. She turned professional in November 2005 and was a member of the LET for 14 years.

During that time, Plucksataporn, whose father also often caddied for her, amassed 186 LET tournaments and finished in the top 10 13 times, including a tie for third in the 2013 Ladies Norwegian Challenge - the best result of her career. She left the Tour in December 2019 to pursue a coaching career in her native country.

Tributes have been paid to the player, including from another of her caddies, Gary Wildman. He posted on her Facebook page: “Very sad news. One of my favourite players to have caddied for. A lovely person and an excellent player.”

The LET's statement paid its own tribute, revealing it was “deeply saddened” to learn of her passing. It also said Plucksataporn, who was known as "Tobby" was one of the first Thai players on the LET and “always wore a smile” on the golf course.