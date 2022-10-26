Former LET Player Titiya Plucksataporn Dies Aged 39
The Thai player, who spent 14 years on the Tour, has succumbed to cancer
Former Ladies European Tour (LET) player Titiya Plucksataporn has passed away aged 39. A statement released by the LET (opens in new tab) confirmed Plucksataporn died on 22 October after succumbing to cancer.
Plucksataporn, from Thailand, took up golf at the age of 12 and was coached by her father, Mr Tarat. She turned professional in November 2005 and was a member of the LET for 14 years.
During that time, Plucksataporn, whose father also often caddied for her, amassed 186 LET tournaments and finished in the top 10 13 times, including a tie for third in the 2013 Ladies Norwegian Challenge - the best result of her career. She left the Tour in December 2019 to pursue a coaching career in her native country.
Tributes have been paid to the player, including from another of her caddies, Gary Wildman. He posted on her Facebook page: “Very sad news. One of my favourite players to have caddied for. A lovely person and an excellent player.”
The LET's statement paid its own tribute, revealing it was “deeply saddened” to learn of her passing. It also said Plucksataporn, who was known as "Tobby" was one of the first Thai players on the LET and “always wore a smile” on the golf course.
Mike has over 25 years of experience in journalism, including writing on a range of sports throughout that time, such as golf, football and cricket. Now a freelance staff writer for Golf Monthly, he is dedicated to covering the game's most newsworthy stories.
He has written hundreds of articles on the game, from features offering insights into how members of the public can play some of the world's most revered courses, to breaking news stories affecting everything from the PGA Tour and LIV Golf to developmental Tours and the amateur game.
Mike grew up in East Yorkshire and began his career in journalism in 1997. He then moved to London in 2003 as his career flourished, and nowadays resides in New Brunswick, Canada, where he and his wife raise their young family less than a mile from his local course.
Kevin Cook’s acclaimed 2007 biography, Tommy’s Honour, about golf’s founding father and son, remains one of his all-time favourite sports books.
