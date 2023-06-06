Former Champion Lucas Glover Fails To Qualify for US Open After Tiny Missed Putt

Lucas Glover agonisingly failed to qualify for this year's US Open after he missed a short putt during a four-man playoff during Final Qualifying in Ohio on Monday.

The 2009 champion at Bethpage Black, who currently sits 158th in the Official World Golf Ranking, 98 places short of an automatic entry spot for the Major, was competing in the 'Longest Day in Golf' after his ten-year exemption at the tournament expired back in 2019.

After hitting an opening round of 73, he rallied to shoot an impressive 63 that would put him in contention for one of the 11 spots up for grabs.

The 48-year-old would ultimately finish tied at eight-under with Kevin Streelman, Nick Dunlap and David Nyjfall, with the quartet entering into a four-way playoff to decide who would secure the remaining three qualification spots.

After three holes, Glover, who has four career wins on the PGA Tour, found himself in a bunker after a wayward approach shot. But he recovered well, landing his impressive sand shot just a few feet away from the hole.

He had a relatively simple putt to stay in the playoff, and could have completed an impressive up and down if he had tapped in. But he narrowly pulled the short putt just left of the hole to concede the playoff and become the first alternate for the Major.

It was a tough break for Glover, who has made the cut nine times in 18 starts this season on the PGA Tour with his highest finish this season coming at the Valspar Championship, where he ended the weekend T36.

His omission will pave the way for Swedish amateur Nyfjall, who will now participate in his first ever US Open, alongside American amateur Dunlap, who missed the cut last year at The Country Club.

Streelman, who has been in hot form of late after securing a T9 finish at the recent Charles Schwab Challenge, will now make his ninth US Open start, after finishing behind 50-year-old Stewart Cink, who was one of several players to end the day at -9.

Luke List, Patrick Rodgers, Corey Pereira, Nicolas Exchavarria and Eric Cole all joined him at nine-under. Olin Browne Jr finished top on -11, followed by Davis Thompson who finished one shot back in second place.

BROOKSIDE GOLF & COUNTRY CLUB AND THE LAKES GOLF & COUNTRY CLUB - COLUMBUS, OHIO

Olin Brown Jr -11

Davis Thompson -10

Eric Cole -9

Nicolas Echavarria -9

Corey Pereira -9

Luke List -9

Patrick Rodgers -9

Stewart Cink -9

Kevin Streelman -8

Nick Dunlap (a) -8

David Nyfjall (a) -8

Alternates