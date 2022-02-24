Formby Hall Opens State-Of-The-Art Toptracer Driving Range
The venue becomes the first, and only, golf club on England’s Golf Coast to feature Toptracer technology
Toptracer is becoming more and more popular these days, with the occurrence of the state-of-the-art technology transforming range sessions up and down the country.
Now, the sublime technology has made its way to England's golfing coast, with Formby Hall in Liverpool, becoming the first, and currently only, golf club on England’s Golf Coast to have a Toptracer driving range installed.
Following a a complete refurbishment, the range now possesses a brand new AstroTurf floor with LED bay and floodlighting, new bay dividers and a power tee update, with each bay now equipped with the Toptracer technology that people have come to grow and love.
Opened with a VIP member evening, the new facility featured a “Driving Challenge” competition running through the night.
Mark Williams, who is the Golf Manager and Head Professional at Formby Hall Golf Resort & Spa, commented: “Toptracer has games and modes to suit all ages and skill levels, so you can improve your technique or even try golf for the first time.
"Players can try a mix of fun and skill-based games, compete against friends and family, see their shot trace and get instant data on our interactive game screens. There really is something for everyone. Whatever your playing level, we’d love people to come along and try it out - it’s great fun!”
The inclusion of Toptracer at Formby Hall, adds to its impressive PGA Academy and Resort, which opened in 2008, and the Tommy Fleetwood Academy, which nurtures the next generation of golf talent and was opened in 2019.
Matt studied Sports Journalism at Southampton Solent University, graduating in 2019. Now a freelance writer for Golf Monthly and the PGA, he covers all aspects of the game, from Tour news to equipment testing and buyers’ guides. Taking up the game at the age of six, Matt currently holds a handicap of 3 and despite not having a hole in one…yet, he has had two albatrosses. His favourite player is Rory McIlroy, despite nearly being struck by his second shot at the 17th during the 2015 BMW PGA Championship.
-
-
'I Don't See It Going Away' - Rickie Fowler On Saudi Golf League
Fowler feels the Saudi Golf League is here to stay
By Jeff Kimber • Published
-
Why I'm Considering Becoming A Pay-And-Play Golfer
The cost of living crisis, impacts of the pandemic and a lack of flexible membership schemes have me considering my options...
By Elliott Heath • Published