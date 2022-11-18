Famous East Lothian Links Is Already Sold Out For 2023
One of Golf Monthly’s most popular Top 100 courses has already put up the Sold Out signs for the whole of next year
The West Links at North Berwick Golf Club is a classic and very distinctive course that is also one of the most famous in Scotland. Currently in thirtieth position in the Top 100 in the UK&I rankings, it has long attracted keen golfers, especially architecture enthusiasts, from all over the world.
During the early days of Covid, the financial boost that many clubs with trophy courses receive from their overseas visitors was greatly diminished. Indeed, a number of clubs were offering significantly reduced rates to local and/or UK golfers to help make up the shortfall. Now, it seems there has been a real turnaround with green fees generally on the up, while clubs with more sophisticated booking systems are reporting a roaring trade. Tee times at North Berwick are already full for 2023, and it would seem likely that more of our most sought-after courses will follow suit.
North Berwick is packed with distinctive features and the green fee this year and next is £200. This is clearly no deterrent to the world’s golf enthusiasts. Indeed, while this is certainly a significant sum, some of the best golf courses in East Lothian are even more pricey with a round at nearby Muirfield rising to £325 in 2023. Indeed, Summer tee times there for 2023 sold out many months ago!
Now more than ever, the key to securing tee times on the best golf courses in the UK and Ireland is to research the situation well in advance and book your tee times as early as possible. A look at the best value green fees in the Top 100 may well pay dividends.
