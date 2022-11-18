Famous East Lothian Links Is Already Sold Out For 2023

One of Golf Monthly’s most popular Top 100 courses has already put up the Sold Out signs for the whole of next year

Famous East Lothian Links Is Already Sold Out For 2023 - North Berwick - Hole 16
The par-4 sixteenth at North Berwick, Gate, with a gully running through the green
(Image credit: Getty Images)
The West Links at North Berwick Golf Club is a classic and very distinctive course that is also one of the most famous in Scotland. Currently in thirtieth position in the Top 100 in the UK&I rankings, it has long attracted keen golfers, especially architecture enthusiasts, from all over the world.

North Berwick - Website - Green Fees

A hint of the need to book early for 2024 on the North Berwick website

(Image credit: North Berwick Golf Club Website)

During the early days of Covid, the financial boost that many clubs with trophy courses receive from their overseas visitors was greatly diminished. Indeed, a number of clubs were offering significantly reduced rates to local and/or UK golfers to help make up the shortfall. Now, it seems there has been a real turnaround with green fees generally on the up, while clubs with more sophisticated booking systems are reporting a roaring trade. Tee times at North Berwick are already full for 2023, and it would seem likely that more of our most sought-after courses will follow suit.

North Berwick - Hole 13

The famous par-4 thirteenth at North Berwick, Pit, with a wall protecting the entrance to the green

(Image credit: Rob Smith)

North Berwick is packed with distinctive features and the green fee this year and next is £200. This is clearly no deterrent to the world’s golf enthusiasts. Indeed, while this is certainly a significant sum, some of the best golf courses in East Lothian are even more pricey with a round at nearby Muirfield rising to £325 in 2023. Indeed, Summer tee times there for 2023 sold out many months ago!

North Berwick - Hole 18

The closing hole with North Berwick Law rising to 600-feet beyond

(Image credit: Rob Smith)

Now more than ever, the key to securing tee times on the best golf courses in the UK and Ireland is to research the situation well in advance and book your tee times as early as possible. A look at the best value green fees in the Top 100 may well pay dividends.

Rob Smith
Rob Smith
Contributing Editor

Rob Smith has been playing golf for more than 40 years and been a contributing editor for Golf Monthly for over ten years, specialising in course reviews and travel. He has now played more than 1,170 different courses in almost 50 countries. Despite lockdowns and travel restrictions in 2021, he still managed to play 80 different courses during the year, 43 of them for the first time. This included 21 in 13 days on a trip to East Lothian in October. One of Rob's primary roles is helping to prepare the Top 100 and Next 100 Courses of the UK&I, of which he has played all but nine. During the 2021-22 review period, Rob has played 34 of the Golf Monthly Top 200. He is a member of Tandridge Golf Club in Surrey where his handicap hovers around 16. You can contact him at r.smith896@btinternet.com.

