‘Experiment Failed’ - Scottie Scheffler Puts Trusty Club Back In The Bag
The World No.2 has returned to his old putter after he made a switch for last month's CJ Cup
World No.2 Scottie Scheffler recently revealed he was trying a new putter after suffering frustration on the green in recent tournaments.
However, despite using it in the CJ Cup, the American lost his World No.1 position after finishing tied for 45th. After persevering with the new club over the first two rounds of last week’s World Wide Technology Championship at El Camaleon Golf Club, he revealed he has switched back to his old putter.
Scheffler enjoyed a far more successful tournament in Mexico, but it was his performance in the final two rounds that really put him in contention. After rounds of 65 and 71 on Thursday and Friday, Scheffler produced rounds of 68 and 62 to finish tied for third.
Given such a strong finish, Scheffler explained that he would continue using his old putter during this week’s Houston Open as he eyes a chance to reclaim the World No.1 spot. He said: “I’m always working and trying things. I’ve always been a guy that makes little changes at a time, I don’t really make huge changes, and this is the kind of time of year where I’ll test stuff out and see if it works and doesn’t work.
“I switched putters at the CJ Cup. I felt like I was putting OK, I was hitting a lot of good putts, the ball just wasn’t going in the hole, and it was more of the same at the beginning of the week last week. So after Friday’s round I was like, well, let me see if it’s me or it’s the putter or whatever it is. I kind of went back to my old putter, something I’m comfortable with, and I putted pretty good over the weekend, so using it again this week. Seemed like the little bit of an experiment failed."
Scheffler needs to win this week’s tournament to move back to the World No.1 position, which he admits he has his eye on even though it doesn’t affect his motivation. He said: “Well, it definitely matters to me. I don’t let a ranking define what I think of myself as a player. It was definitely fun being No.1 in the world and it’s something I hope to get back to, but all my motivation’s always been internal. I’m a crazy competitive person, so for me, I haven’t really needed much outward focus to kind of get motivated to come out and play.”
If Scheffler's trusty putter performs as well as it did for him over the weekend in Mexico, the 26-year-old will be hopeful of returning to the summit within a matter of days.
Mike has over 25 years of experience in journalism, including writing on a range of sports throughout that time, such as golf, football and cricket. Now a freelance staff writer for Golf Monthly, he is dedicated to covering the game's most newsworthy stories.
He has written hundreds of articles on the game, from features offering insights into how members of the public can play some of the world's most revered courses, to breaking news stories affecting everything from the PGA Tour and LIV Golf to developmental Tours and the amateur game.
Mike grew up in East Yorkshire and began his career in journalism in 1997. He then moved to London in 2003 as his career flourished, and nowadays resides in New Brunswick, Canada, where he and his wife raise their young family less than a mile from his local course.
Kevin Cook’s acclaimed 2007 biography, Tommy’s Honour, about golf’s founding father and son, remains one of his all-time favourite sports books.
