'Everyone Needs To Chill' - DeChambeau Denies Long Hitting Caused Injury

The former US Open was forced to withdraw from the Saudi International on Friday sighting “left hand and hip" injuries. After withdrawing from the tournament, as well as the Sony Open back in January, many have stipulated that the injuries have been caused by DeChambeau's quest for distance. However, in a recent Instagram story, it seems that perhaps there is more to the story.



Posting an Instagram story on Saturday, the 28-year-old wrote: "Everyone needs to chill. Yes I hurt myself but not from hitting it far. I slipped and fell this week on Tuesday unfortunately. I know people wont believe me but that is the truth. I will be back stronger and better than ever in a few weeks. Thank you for your concerns and keep hitting bombs!! I will be back..."

The story post comes a day after his withdrawal, but also a week after DeChambeau was seen in visible pain at the Farmers Insurance Open. The issue, which appeared to be his wrist and back, made the American visibly uncomfortable at Torrey Pines, with Golf Channel’s analyst, Sir Nick Faldo, stating: “He’s hurt himself. Something is biting him down there.”

It's not the first bit of off-course drama that DeChambeau has endured this week, with it being reported by Sportsmail, that the 28-year-old has been offered an astounding £100 million to be the poster boy of the breakaway Saudi Golf League. However, the American has gone on to deny the report.

Now, it seems that the former US Open champion has a bit more on his mind with DeChambeau hoping the wrist and hip injuries are just a temporary problem, and that he can back up his claim of returning "stronger and better than ever in a few weeks."