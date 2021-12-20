European Solheim Cup Team And Catriona Matthew Miss Out On Sports Personality Of The Year Awards

From Emma Raducanu owning the stage at Flushing Meadows, to the Cheltenham Festival, Olympic Games and Phil Mickelson defying the odds at Kiawah Island, the summer of 2021 provided so many lasting sporting memories. They also provided a welcomed distraction to what was otherwise a turbulent year.

Two moments however, stood out head and shoulders above the rest.

Gareth Southgate had England believing that football was indeed coming home, only to fall at the final hurdle to the Italians, and Captain Fantastic, Catriona Matthew, led the European Solheim Cup team to glory on American soil for the first time since 2013.

Guess which one of them was rewarded in this year’s Sports Personality of the Year Awards?

Gareth Southgate was named the 2021 Coach of the Year with the England football team crowned Team of the Year.

Now England’s achievement in this year’s European Championship clearly deserves recognition. After all, it was their first major final in 55 years. That said, and very simply put, they did not win.

In contrast, Catriona Matthew led Europe to a 15-13 victory over USA at Inverness Club, Ohio. She did so with limited European fans present as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic.

This leaves us with one question. Why? And to that, I honestly do not know.

When it comes to the Sports Personality of the Year awards, golf has somewhat of an interesting relationship.

Only twice in its 67 year history has a golfer won its headline award. Welshman, Dai Rees, was crowned with honours in 1957 after leading Great Britain and Ireland to victory in the Ryder Cup at Lindrick. This was prior to the competition including continental Europe. It was also the only defeat the United States suffered between 1933 and 1985.

Sir Nick Faldo won in 1989 after claiming the first of his three Masters titles following a sudden death playoff against Scott Hoch. In the process, he became the first Englishman to win the Masters.

Six Ryder Cup teams have won the Team of the Year award however, the last of those came in 2010. Somewhat remarkably, the team that gave us the Miracle at Medinah in 2012 lost out. No Solheim Cup team has ever won that award.

Disappointing? Yes. Surprising? Unfortunately, not.

It seems my opinion is shared by many. Ian Poulter reacted by saying he had “given up” on the awards years ago.

Gave up on Spotty years ago. They asked several times if i'd fly over as Ryder Cup Team Europe were looking strong to win it in 2012. So I forked out to go for 48 hours only for the committee to overrule and give it to Team GB Olympics when it states in rules they can't win 🤣

Many other golfing and sporting fans had their say too.

Havent agreed with any of the big awards tonight on #spoty - how the England football team win is utterly ridiculous-Solheim Cup side deserved it far more and probably one or two other contenders too - depressing that @BBCSport sinks to popularity ( in their opinion)

So the only team not to win anything wins team of the year? Double cup wins must not count 🤔 #SPOTY

Who is on the so called #SPOTY expert panel? England and Southgate as winners, an absolute joke. The only thing they have won! How about Catriona Matthew @beany25 and @SolheimCupEuro team and only their second away win on US soil?

Catriona Matthew leads Europe to back to back Solheim Cup wins yet England football team win team and coach of the year for finishing 2nd 🤔 #SPOTY

#SPOTY @BBCSport team of the year and coach of the year absolute nonsense. England won nothing. The Solheim Cup team and Catriona Matthew won back to back cups, and away from home with no Euro fans. THATS A TEAM!

