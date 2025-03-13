'I'm 55 Now And Laughing At My Comments From Back Then' - Ernie Els Responds To Rory McIlroy's Champions Tour Comments

Ernie Els thinks Rory McIlroy could play seniors golf on the PGA Tour Champions despite the four-time Major winner insisting “something has went terribly wrong if I have to compete at golf at 50.”

Before his appearance at The Players Championship, the 35-year-old was asked if he could envision playing on the over-50s circuit in the future. His response was emphatic, saying: “Absolutely not. I will not play Champions Tour golf. Look, I've said a lot of absolutes in my time that I've walked back, but I do not envision playing Champions Tour golf.”

However, 55-year-old Els, who has seven wins on the PGA Tour Champions, isn’t convinced McIlroy will stick to that line as he approaches his half-century.

Els who, like McIlroy, has four Major wins, sees similarities with his own attitude to playing seniors golf when he was the same age. He wrote on X: “Interesting to read @McIlroyRory comments today. At 35 years old I was also bullet proof saying things about not playing past 50. I’m 55 now and laughing at my comments from back then.”

Interesting to read @McIlroyRory comments today. At 35 years old I was also bullet proof saying things about not playing past 50. I’m 55 now and laughing at my comments from back then. @ChampionsTour golf is so fulfilling with a great bunch of players we all grew up together from…March 13, 2025

McIlroy made his claim in a broader discussion about when he sees his career winding down, and he revealed he envisions calling it quits on his own terms before age catches up with him.

He said: “I think when I've achieved everything I want to achieve in the game and I get to the point where I don't think I can maybe do that anymore. I'd also like to walk away with a little bit left in the tank. I don't want to be out there embarrassing myself. I'd like to walk away maybe a little before I should. Put it that way.”

Rory McIlroy doesn't envision playing after turning 50 (Image credit: Getty Images)

Despite that, Els, who won the 2024 Senior Players Championship, believes the allure of PGA Tour Champions golf might be too strong to resist. He added: “@ChampionsTour golf is so fulfilling with a great bunch of players we all grew up together from junior golf. Our sponsors and partners are wonderful companies and people. Competition is a powerful tool!”

Ernie Els won the 2024 Senior Players Championship (Image credit: Getty Images)

It isn’t the first time McIlroy has acknowledged the clock is ticking on his career. After he helped Team Europe to its win in the 2023 Ryder Cup at Marco Simone, he admitted he’s “probably on the back nine” of his time in the biennial match.

Almost 18 months on, he insisted he’s not prepared to prolong his career longer than necessary, also telling reporters at TPC Sawgrass: “Whenever I feel like the time is right, I'll have no problem moving aside and letting the next generation do their thing.”

While that may be McIlroy’s stance today, as far as Els is concerned, that could all change in the next 15 years – and you only need look to him for proof.